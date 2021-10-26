Brief agenda for Craig board

All members of the Craig Village Board were present for the October regular monthly meeting held in the Craig Fire Hall.
Bart Meyer, maintenance man for the village, reported that a new one-inch water line has been installed to a residence on Main Street. This service hook-up had been a reoccurring problem.
At the sewer lift station in the park, the limit switches had been inconsistently functioning. They have been replaced, Meyer reported. Information about obtaining a second back-up generator has not yet been obtained. A second generator would provide back up power sources for both the water plant and lift station.
There will be a new Christmas light in town. It was purchased from a long existing account for seasonal lighting. LED bulbs were also acquired and the account closed.
A new chairman for the Craig Community Center Committee is still being sought. In addition, an improvement committee is being established to draw up a multi-year vision for the village’s park. Anyone who is interested in helping with this should contact Village Clerk Megan Unwin.
After a closed session, the board accepted by unanimous vote a Nuisance Ordinance Form.
The meeting was closed after the village funds report was read by Jen Hinman, acting clerk.