 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brief agenda for Craig board
featured top story

Brief agenda for Craig board

craig standpipe_edit_cmyk

All members of the Craig Village Board were present for the October regular monthly meeting held in the Craig Fire Hall.

Bart Meyer, maintenance man for the village, reported that a new one-inch water line has been installed to a residence on Main Street. This service hook-up had been a reoccurring problem.

At the sewer lift station in the park, the limit switches had been inconsistently functioning. They have been replaced, Meyer reported. Information about obtaining a second back-up generator has not yet been obtained. A second generator would provide back up power sources for both the water plant and lift station.

There will be a new Christmas light in town. It was purchased from a long existing account for seasonal lighting. LED bulbs were also acquired and the account closed.

A new chairman for the Craig Community Center Committee is still being sought. In addition, an improvement committee is being established to draw up a multi-year vision for the village’s park. Anyone who is interested in helping with this should contact Village Clerk Megan Unwin.

After a closed session, the board accepted by unanimous vote a Nuisance Ordinance Form.

The meeting was closed after the village funds report was read by Jen Hinman, acting clerk.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Delphine Griepenstroh
Community

Delphine Griepenstroh

Funeral services for Delphine Griepenstroh, 95, were held Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Bethel Church in Nebraska City. Burial was in Wyuka Ceme…

Karen Parker
Community

Karen Parker

Memorial services for former Tekamah woman Karen Parker will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. R…

Steve Curley
Community

Steve Curley

A graveside service for Steve Curley will be held on Oct. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Craig Cemetery, Craig, Nebraska. He passed away on Oct.…

Bill Johnson
Community

Bill Johnson

Funeral services for Bill Johnson were Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at First Evengelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. He passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12…

Community

Jean Compton

Word has been received of the death of Jean Compton. The Decatur woman passed away Sept. 29, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Sioux City following a…

Here we go again!
Community

Here we go again!

By the time this article hits the stands, we here at Burt County Museum will be well into our Christmas decorating routine.

Karen Malloy
Community

Karen Malloy

Funeral services for Karen Malloy were held at Immaculate Conception Church, Sioux City, Iowa, on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Burial was in the Dak…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News