BRLD claims 3rd at C2 state tourney

BRLD finished its season with two wins and third place at the NSAA girls state basketball tournament. Their wins came over Wood River in the first round and Bridgeport in the consolation game. A loss to Ponca in the semifinals took them out of the championship bracket. The Lady Wolverines claimed 3rd place in Class C2 with their 47-40 win over Bridgeport, ending the year at 22-5.
The consolation game would test the mettle of the Wolverines basketball team. Coming off a devastating loss in the semifinals, the Wolverines also wondered if their senior point guard, Caragan Tietz, would be able to play after injuring a knee in the fourth quarter of the Ponca game. A young, talented team, Bridgeport had two freshmen and two sophomores in the starting lineup.
Despite the question marks, BRLD turned them back 47-40 at Lincoln North Star Saturday afternoon.
BRLD fell behind in the first quarter 17-12. Jordan Snyder was matched up against 6-foot-2 Ruthie Loomis-Goltl and the Bridgeport sophomore scored five points while Snyder went scoreless and picked up two fouls. Seniors Isabel Freemont and Aubrey Berg kept the Wolverines in the game as they combined for three triples.
The Wolverines switched back to their 1-2-2 zone defense in the second quarter and held the Bulldogs to just six points. Snyder got back on track with six points. Tietz proved her toughness during the quarter. A sore knee was not going to stop her and neither was a bloody nose. She caught a elbow while rebounding and returned in the last minute score a basket and can two free throws while gauze was in her nostril to stop the bleeding. BRLD took a 26-23 lead into intermission.
Bridgeport managed a 7-0 run in the third quarter and took a 32-31 lead with 28 seconds remaining. Megan Beutler got the Wolverines back on top with a layup.
Tietz opened the fourth quarter with two baskets before the Loomis-Goltl sisters each scored. After Alyssa Buchholz’s score made it 39-36, BRLD went into a delay game with 4:39 left in the game.
Coach Rod Peters showed trust in his team’s ball handling ability. “They just really do a good job with the ball out there, so we said, ‘Hey, we’re gonna pull it out, we’re gonna make them come guard us,’” Peters said. “And we were able to waste some time up there.”
Tietz, who was named to the Lincoln Journal Star’s all-tournament team, made two free throws to make it a five-point game. Bridgeport’s Sydney Nein was able to make it a one-possession game, but Tietz put the game away with two more layups. The senior guard finished with a game-high 18 points, 10 coming in the fourth quarter.
“I’m so proud of us coming down to state,” Tietz said. “Last year we didn’t quite get where we wanted to, but this year we got a step closer. I hope next year, they get back here and take it one more step than us.”
Ponca “D” too much in C2 semifinal
In the semifinals, a stout Ponca defense kept BRLD from a spot in the championship game.
Throughout the season, the Ponca girls basketball team has focused on holding opponents below 10 points in each quarter.
But it’s not just defense, the Indians know how to shoot the ball, too.
Sophomores Ashlyn Kingsbury and Samantha Ehlers led the Indians to a 21-for-51 (41 percent) shooting performance as No. 8 Ponca defeated No. 4 BRLD 55-37 in the semifinals of the Class C2 girls state tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
“Our offense for about two weeks there just didn’t show up,” Ponca coach Bob Hayes said. “We couldn’t get the ball to go in the basket, and all of (a) sudden down here it shows up. I can’t explain it.”
Still, it took a couple of minutes for Ponca (21-4) to settle into the game after BRLD took an early 10-2 lead. Ehlers and Kingsbury responded by leading Ponca on a 19-0 run that built up a 30-17 halftime lead.
Kingsbury made four of Ponca’s six three-pointers and led all players with 23 points, while Ehlers turned in a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double. Ehlers also performed admirably on defense against 6-foot-2 BRLD junior Jordan Snyder, who paced the Wolverines with 12 points.
In addition to its new-found offensive success, the Indians didn’t abandon their game plan on defense, either. They forced 26 turnovers and limited BRLD to a 14-for-43 (32.5 percent) shooting performance.
Freemont’s three keys opening round win over Wood River
In BRLD’s opener Wednesday, Isabel Freemont knocked down the big shot and BRLD was off to the races.
Freemont’s three-pointer at the end of the third quarter capped a 9-0 BRLD run. A 39-29 lead turned into a comfortable 62-41 win for the Wolverines over third-ranked Wood River in the opening round of the Class C2 girls state basketball tournament March 3 at Lincoln Southeast.
Freemont contributed on the defensive end, too. The senior guard, who finished with 10 points, tallied a steal that led to a transition bucket during the Wolverines’ second-half run.
“She’s an excellent shooter,” BRLD coach Rod Peters said. “I also joked with her when she came out that I didn’t know she was a defensive player, too.”
BRLD had a 26-22 halftime lead thanks in part to limiting Eagles standout guard Boston Boucher. Boucher, who finished with a game-high 19 points, found the going tough in the final two quarters, scoring just three after intermission.
“The first half we gave her too many good looks,” Peters said. “In the second half, we were able to get some buckets off turnovers and transition.”
Senior guard Caragan Tietz led the Wolverines with 18 points. Juniors Alyssa Buchholz and Jordan Snyder added 16 and 13, respectively.
Wood River was making its first appearance at state since 1990. The Eagles, who had only four players reach the scoring column, finished 24-3.