BRLD girls earn return state trip

BRLD’s Lady Wolverines had to overcome a pesky bunch of Knights from North Central to win the Class C2 District 7 title game, 54-42. In the game played in Battle Creek on Feb. 26, the co-op from Keya Paha and Rock County high schools gave the Wolverines a tussle in the first half. North Central started both quarters fast and had a lead each time.
The Knights scored the first three baskets of the game for a 7-1 lead. BRLD came charging back in the last four minutes of the quarter with a 10-0 run sparked by point guard Caragan Tietz who had a full-court lay-up, a three from the point and an offensive putback sandwiched around three free throws by Jordan Snyder. BRLD led 13-9 after one period.
“After we got through that first two or three minutes, I thought we played a lot better, BRLD coach Rod Peters said. “I’m really proud of how we faced adversity at the beginning and were able to attack the basket and score.”
North Central gave special attention to 6-foot-2 post player Jordan Snyder, holding her to five points below her 14 points per game average. The junior drew her second foul in the second period and sat out most of the quarter
“We struggled in the post today, but that’s a credit to North Central and their post players,” Peters said. “They focused on her and did a really good job on her.”
North Central pulled ahead again by scoring the initial five points of the second quarter, but the Knights also missed three important free throws during that time to limit their lead to 14-13, and the Wolverines were quick to respond.
Isabel Freemont scored a three from the wing and Tietz added 10 of the next 12 points for BRLD as they expanded their advantage to 28-21 by halftime.
Aubrey Berg made her offensive contributions in the third period with two triples and drive while Tietz added seven more points to her eventual game-high 27 points.
“Caragan makes us go; when she was a freshman, she was the tallest kid on the team, so she came off the bench and was my post player,” Peters said. “Our point guard graduated that year, and she became my point guard.
“It’s not always pretty, but she’s got a motor that really goes. She made plenty of mistakes tonight, but she went hard and she’s gutsy. She’s a gamer.”
The Wolverines had a comfortable 14-point lead, but after a 6-2 run the Knights closed the margin to 45-36 for the last eight minutes.
In the fourth quarter, the BRLD’s 1-2-2 zone defense put the clamps on the Knights. They came up with just two field goals and went 2-of-4 at the free throw line.
“We run a 1-2-2 because we’ve got two bigger girls on the back side of it, so if you can penetrate us, it’s hard to get something (at the basket),” Peters said. “But give a lot of credit to North Central. I thought they did a really good job of attacking. They’re a really good team and are well-coached, and they hit some shots.”
As the Wolverine offense melted time off of the clock the winners got points from Snyder and Tietz before Megan Beutler got a break away lay-up for the final score of 54-42.
Tietz described the chance to return to state as “an opportunity to redeem ourselves” after last season’s opening round loss.
“Last year we got to state, but with our first-year jitters, it didn’t go real great, so this year it’s really good to be back there with an opportunity to redeem ourselves,” Tietz said. “We seniors have been playing together since the third grade, so this has been a dream of ours for a long time.”
BRLD, now 20-4, has the number-seven seed and opens state tournament play Wednesday, March 3, taking on second-seeded Wood River at 4 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast High School.
The Eagles, 24-2 on the year, are led by senior Kiernan Paulk. A 5-foot-9 guard, Paulk averages better than 14 points and nearly six rebounds per game and had dished out 122 assists.
Another senior, Boston Boucher, also averages over 14 points a game while 5-11 senior center Hannah Paulk is the team’s leading rebounder.
Two other East Husker Conference schools also are in state tournament brackets.
North Bend Central carries its 21-3 record, and a number-five seeding in Class C1, into its first round game with 23-1 Broken Bow. The game is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 19-4, has the number 5 seed in the D1 bracket. The Bulldogs are paired against area rival Archbishop Bergan in Wednseday’s 1:30 p.m. game at Lincoln Southwest High School.