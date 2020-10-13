The BRLD volleyball team went 2-3 in matches last week, improving to 15-9 overall. The Wolverines started their run by defeating the Tri County Northeast Wolfpack 3-0.
Caragan Tietz had a double-double with 10 kills and 17 digs. Alexzi Nottlemann had five kills and Alyssa Buchholz had four kills. Buchholz led the team with six aces. Audra Nolting had six blocks and six digs. Aubrey Berg led the Wolverines with 14 digs. Brooklyn Nolting had 10 digs and led the team with seven assists. Kinlee Bacon had six digs and four assists.
The Wolverines added to the win column against the Omaha Nation Chiefs with a 3-0 match. Bacon led the team with eight aces.
The rest of the matches ended less satisfactorily. BRLD fell 2-0 against the Howells-Dodge Jaguars. They won their first set against the Wisner-Pilger Gators 26-24, but would lose the next two sets and the match. The final loss came against the Oakland-Craig Knights in a tough-fought 3-2 decision.
Raiders drop a pair
The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder volleyball team had a tough week. The Raiders fell 3-0 in two matches and are now 5-17 on the year. The first loss came at home against the Louisville Lions 3-0. The next was on the road against the Syracuse Rockets 3-0.