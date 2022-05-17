BRLD sees record-breaking day at districts

Records were set at the Class C District 3 track meet held on Thursday, May 12, in Oakland. These records were recorded by the National Weather Service as the heat wave brought record high temperatures for the date. With temperature in the high 90’s, it was a tough day for the athletes to keep hydrated.
The meet was topped off by a dust storm reminiscent of the Dust Bowl days. Seconds after the last race of the day, the wind howled from the west kicking up a dust cloud that made visibility nearly impossible.
BRLD’s boys completed a successful season with a runner-up showing at the Class C District 3 meet in Oakland. They scored 84 points and trailed only Stanton who had 133 points. The Wolverines advanced six qualifiers from the 17 events.
Elliot Nottlemann is one of two returning state qualifiers. The junior won his specialty, the high jump, with a clearance of 6’ 1”.
BRLD had a load of first time qualifiers, like Hunter Carpenter. Motivated by a third place finish in 2021 Carpenter came through this year with second place in the discus. He threw 146’ 03” for his silver medal position.
The 4x800-meter relay had little trouble turning back the field, opening a 46-second lead on the opposition. They won their race with a time of 8:55.78. Juniors Mason Dolezal and Caleb Schlichting and sophomore Braden Hardin will have their first experience running at Burke Stadium while anchor Kole Bacon qualified in the open 800 last season.
The third field event qualifier was Dolezal in the long jump. He won a gold medal with a winning leap of 20’ 02”.
The last qualifier for the day was Lucas Ronnfeldt in the 200M dash. The senior sprinter had a personal best of 23.18 seconds while placing second in the finals.
After a comparison of all nine districts, the Nebraska School Activities Association adds six additional qualifiers in each individual event. Although Bacon finished fourth in the 800-meter run, his time of 2:09.71 was one of the top six non-qualifying times for the race.
The disappointment for the day was the 4x400 relay failing to make state. They came in second to Howells-Dodge as the winds were picking up during the last race of the day. Their time of 3:37.74 was not good enough to make them an additional team. Nottlemann, Schlichting, Bacon and Ronnfeldt all will compete in other events, though.
Gavin Brownell placed sixth in the triple jump with a top leap of 38-07. Dolezal made finals with a 38-03 mark.
On the track, Elliot Nottlemann got third in the 100-meter dash in 11.66 seconds.
BRLD collected several fourth-place finishes. Among them, Caleb Schlichting in the 400-meter dash, timed in in 54.72; Colton Miller in the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.72; Gavin Brownell in the 200, in 24.35; and Braden Hardin in the 1,600-meter run in 5:09.05.
BRLD also scored a couple more sixth places. Andrew Schlichting got his first medal of the season with a sixth in the 800, finishing in 2:20.88. The 4x100 relay of Brownell, Whitley, Hardeman and Mendez claimed their medal in 48.74 seconds.
Girls finish ninth, qualify one
Senior discus thrower Alyssa Buchholz will have to practice one more week, BRLD coaches gave her Friday off for graduation day, though.
Buchholz was the lone Wolverine girl to qualify for state. She placed third last year at Ponca where a slow start hampered her position and she could not move up during the finals. This year, her first throw put her on top at 119 feet and only one competitor surpassed that effort. Buchholz topped the day off with a personal best of 126’ 1” on her final throw, good for a second place finish and trip to Burke Stadium.
Buchholz also had a good day in the shot ring. She had a PR throw of 34’ 11.5” and finished third.
Mackenzie Murphy placed third in the 100-meter hurdles. The junior had a race time of 17.24 seconds.
Aubrey Anderson, Alix Nolting, Elise Anderson and Sunnie Hinman teamed for a sixth-place finish in the 4x800-meter relay. They posted a season-best time of 11:52.55.