BRLD senior boys complete remarkable career with third place in C2

Senior boys basketball players at BRLD have had a remarkable run of success, finishing third in the state as freshmen, winning the last two Class C 2 state titles and compiling a 102-9 record over four years.
While there was no three-peat this year, the seniors still went out winners with a 59-48 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic in the C2 consolation game played March 12 at Lincoln North Star High School.
The Trojans sported a 20-7 record with three losses coming from C1 qualifiers Wayne and Pierce.
The matchup came hours after a heartbreaking loss the night before, 49-47 to Yutan on a buzzer-beating basket.
While it can be hard to come back and play after such a loss, but coach Cory Meyer was not worried about his team.
“These seniors were determined to go out winners,” he said. “They were a joy to coach and watch play together. I hate to realize this is the last time they will wear a BRLD jersey.”
Two of the seniors were special players. Lucas Vogt and Dylan Beutler had been on varsity all four years. Both had scored over 1,000 point and were starters on the two championship teams. Vogt had been the starting point guard since his freshman year.
“Lucas had the gift of making the rest of the team better players,” Meyer noted.
Early shots did not fall for the Wolverines and they did not score in the first two minutes against the HCC zone defense. BRLD finally broke the zone with some easy inside shots for a 6-4 lead and the Trojans went to a man-to-man defense.
Vogt took over from there. He drew three shooting fouls and assisted for triples by Beutler and Toriano Bohannon, Jr. as BRLD led by 10 19-9 at the quarter.
The Wolverines had an 11-point lead for most of the second quarter. But HCC scored the last four points of the half to trail BRLD 33-26 at intermission.
BRLD’s guards, Vogt and Bohannon, combined for 12 points in the third quarter. They led the team with 19 and 18 points respectively. A 10-4 run gave BRLD a comfortable 14-point lead.
Leading by 15 in the fourth quarter Meyer turned it over to his bench. The Wolverines closed out their fourth straight 20 win season with a 59-48 victory.
“We have accomplished a lot here at BRLD since I’ve been here,” Vogt said. “We got third when I was a freshman, won it twice and third this year. I’ve had a lot of great teammates, a lot of great coaches. It has been a lot of fun.”
It wasn’t as much fun Thursday night.
A 15-foot shot by Brady Timm with 2.2 seconds remaining gave Yutam a 49-47 win, denying BRLD a shot at a third straight state title.
Both teams had their moments, but by the fourth quarter the score was tied at 47. Yutan had the last shot of the game, Timm’s jumper just to the left side of the foul line. The buzzer-beater put them on top 49-47.
BRLD had its offense going early and took a 6-2 lead after two Elliot Nottlemann triples, but Yutan caught fire for 14-0 run to take a 10-point lead in the first quarter. BRLD closed with a Bohannon three-point play and a deuce by Vogt at the buzzer to trail 19-11 at the end of one quarter.
The Chieftains missed their first four shots of the second period and BRLD came storming back to take a 21-19 lead.
The teams traded the lead until Beutler finished out his 10-point quarter with a bucket and a put-back. BRLD led 29-26 at the half.
After the break, Yutan sought to regain dominance in the paint, but Micah Henschen began to get open underneath and keep the Wolverines ahead. The senior guard added 10 points and BRLD led by five, 43-38, with eight minutes to play.
Shots became scarce in the fourth quarter. BRLD got two scores from Vogt as they held a 47-43 lead with 4:33 to play. But the Wolverines failed to connect as Yutan rallied.
“We just missed a lot of shots we normally don’t miss,” Meyer said. “We missed a lot of wide open buckets that could’ve made a difference in the game there.”
Yutan rode their show horse as they closed in on the Wolverines. Timm made six straight points for them and they tied the score at 47. BRLD had a chance to retake the lead but turned the ball over with two minutes to play. Yutan held the ball for one last shot.
It came down to one-on-one between Timm and Vogt. Timm drove, cut to the left elbow and let fly with two seconds left and gave Yutan the victory
“I was right there,” Vogt said “It was a heck of a shot. You gotta give it to him.”
The Wolverines began their quest for a third straight state championship on March 10 with a 59-43 win over Bridgeport at Lincoln Northeast High School.
Beutler and Toriano Bohannon, Jr. led four Wolverines in double figures with 14 points apiece. Vogt added 12 and Micah Henschen added 10.
The Wolverines had a plan when they were up big on Bridgeport, and according to Vogt it was simply to have a little fun.
Vogt put both the BRLD and Bridgeport fans on notice with a one-handed, alley-oop dunk on a pass from Beutler midway through the fourth quarter that helped put Bridgeport away for good. Vogt said they do that all the time in practice.
“Beutler just gave me the look and I went up,” Vogt said. “It was a big momentum shift. We were up by 10, 11 points and they just kind of kept knick-knacking at us and getting back into it.”
Bohannon picked up the scoring for BRLD with a pair of clutch three-pointers to help the Wolverines to a 41-36 lead.
BRLD had a little bit of trouble with Bridgeport early on as the Bulldogs kept nipping at their heels, tying the game at 25 with a buzzer-beating three at halftime from Braxton Swires.
After intermission, Bridgeport hit its first two shots and had a 29-27 lead with five minutes to play. The next three minutes were a stalemate as the teams were tied at 36-36. Then the Wolverines went on a 14-1 run in the last two minutes of the third quarter that extended five minutes into the fourth quarter for a 50-37 lead. Henschen was a big part of the run with seven straight points.