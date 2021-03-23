BRLD senior boys complete remarkable career with third place in C2

Senior boys basketball players at BRLD have had a remarkable run of success, finishing third in the state as freshmen, winning the last two Class C 2 state titles and compiling a 102-9 record over four years.
While there was no three-peat this year, the seniors still went out winners with a 59-48 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic in the C2 consolation game played March 12 at Lincoln North Star High School.
The Trojans sported a 20-7 record with three losses coming from C1 qualifiers Wayne and Pierce.
The matchup came hours after a heartbreaking loss the night before, 49-47 to Yutan on a buzzer-beating basket.
While it can be hard to come back and play after such a loss, but coach Cory Meyer was not worried about his team.
“These seniors were determined to go out winners,” he said. “They were a joy to coach and watch play together. I hate to realize this is the last time they will wear a BRLD jersey.”
Two of the seniors were special players. Lucas Vogt and Dylan Beutler had been on varsity all four years. Both had scored over 1,000 point and were starters on the two championship teams. Vogt had been the starting point guard since his freshman year.
“Lucas had the gift of making the rest of the team better players,” Meyer noted.
Early shots did not fall for the Wolverines and they did not score in the first two minutes against the HCC zone defense. BRLD finally broke the zone with some easy inside shots for a 6-4 lead and the Trojans went to a man-to-man defense.
Vogt took over from there. He drew three shooting fouls and assisted for triples by Beutler and Toriano Bohannon, Jr. as BRLD led by 10 19-9 at the quarter.
The Wolverines had an 11-point lead for most of the second quarter. But HCC scored the last four points of the half to trail BRLD 33-26 at intermission.
BRLD’s guards, Vogt and Bohannon, combined for 12 points in the third quarter. They led the team with 19 and 18 points respectively. A 10-4 run gave BRLD a comfortable 14-point lead.
Leading by 15 in the fourth quarter Meyer turned it over to his bench. The Wolverines closed out their fourth straight 20 win season with a 59-48 victory.
“We have accomplished a lot here at BRLD since I’ve been here,” Vogt said. “We got third when I was a freshman, won it twice and third this year. I’ve had a lot of great teammates, a lot of great coaches. It has been a lot of fun.”