BRLD sweeps East Husker hoop tournament

It doesn’t matter what seed you draw in the East Husker Conference basketball tournament. The best teams still make it to the end.
For the 2021 tournament, that's BRLD
Both the BRLD girls and boys drew the number-5 seed in this year’s tournament and both came away as champions. BRLD also became the first team to sweep both ends of the EHC basketball tournament since North Bend Central did it in 2017.
BRLD, now 17-4 and ranked sixth in Class C2 by the state’s largest daily paper, got perhaps its biggest win of the season in defeating West Point-Beemer 56-53 to win its first EHC basketball title since 2018. Jordan Snyder led BRLD with 22 points. Caragan Tietz added 12.
Sidney Swanson led the Cadets with a game-high 23 points, Reece Snodgrass added 15.
The BRLD boys, now 14-4 and ranked third in C2, went back and forth with D1's top-ranked Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family for most of the game during the finals. The Wolverines pulled ahead for good in the third quarter en route to a 62-49 win for their third straight EHC boys basketball tournament championship.
Dylan Beutler led all scorers with 24 points, Micah Henschen added 14 and Toriano Bohannon, Jr. pitched in with 12.
The BRLD boys made it into their fourth straight EHC title game with a close 56-52 win over Oakland-Craig Friday evening. Lucas Vogt led the Wolverines with 18 points while Elliot Nottleman and Bohannon added 10 apiece.
Gunnar Ray led O-C with a game-high 19 points. Coulter Thiele added 12.
The BRLD girls earned a spot in the finals with a 50-40 win over Oakland-Craig in the semifinals on Friday afternoon. Caragan Tietz and Jordan Snyder led the Wolverines with 16 points apiece. Chaney Nelson led O-C with 19 points with Sadie Nelson adding 11.