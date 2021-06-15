Bryant House says 'thanks'

The first 2021 fundraiser for the Historic Bryant House is in the books. The Bryant House Board of Directors would like to thank everyone who donated items or shopped at our first fundraiser garage sale.
Like any garage sale, there were many hours put in collecting items, sorting and setting up. Also, like other garage sales, it didn’t happen without the help of others. We would like to thank the City of Tekamah for allowing us to use the west end of their warehouse and tables. Also, thank you to Debbie and the Chatt Center for the access to get to the warehouse and letting us access their lights.
Also to Connie Yanke for just showing up to set up and help on the weekend. We had a very successful fundraiser and we couldn’t have done it without the collective help of several people. Thank you again to everyone!
In conjunction with the quilt display at the Burt County Museum, the Bryant House will be displaying several of the Bryant family quilts and other quilts on loan for display. This display will be up for the 4th of July and the remainder of the month. On display will be crazy quilts and even some lap quilts that may have been used when riding in wagons and carriages. Any information available to us on the quilts will be displayed next to the quilt.
When driving by the Bryant House, please slow down to take notice of the two planted pots on the front steps of the Bryant House and the bungalow to the west. The beautiful flowers were donated and planted by Karen and Jim Elliott. Also, notice the cora bells under the corner sign. These were donated by Shelly Gobel. Thank you so much for adding to the exterior beauty of our Queen Anne Victorian museum.
The Historic Bryant House is open Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment when calling Bonnie at 402-870-1127. We will also be open after the July 4th parade until 4 p.m.