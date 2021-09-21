Budget work means a busy night for Craig board

Four meetings packed into one hour made for a busy evening for Craig’s village board
The evening started with a budget meeting. Clint Peterson, the village’s accountant, explained the state-required form with public questions and comments invited. Some revenue sources in 2019-20 (rounded off) included $23,380 from Federal COVID funds, with the state sending $35,600 as Highway Allocation and Incentives and $20,822 under the Municipal Equalization Aid. The biggest line item for the 2019-20 accounting was “Local receipts: Other” for over $218,700.“About half of that is the water and sewer department revenue and the rest is comprised of grants and any other money received that doesn’t have a specific tax category above that,” Peterson explained. “This category would include community center rent and camper fee income as well.”
For the coming year, it is anticipated that a grant for improving drinking water will be funded for around $200,000. Currently, $500 a month is being transferred into a Water Replacement Account, which has a balance of over $13,500. This can be used for part of the required grant match.
At the second meeting of the evening, a tax hearing was held. Under the state’s lid law, there is a 2.5 percent increase limit in allowable taxing authority unless other actions are taken. The board did that with a roll call vote to approve an additional 1 percent increase which will add around $5,000 to the Restricted Funds category.
In the third meeting of the night, a public hearing for the One- and Six-Year Road Plans was held. Board chairman Duane Hinman, explained that only normal maintenance was planned until more is known about grant applications for road improvements. Currently, $2,000 every month is moved into the Street Replacement Account with the total now being over $80,000. If the village is awarded a road grant, these local funds will be used as part of the required matching funds with the remainder coming from bonded indebtedness.
The final meeting of the night was the regular monthly board meeting. A new chairman of the Craig Community Center Committee is being sought with volunteers being welcome.
Jen Hinman of the zoning board said she had received inquiries about the corner village property that is south of the closed Legion Hall (former site of Hall’s Cafe). There was discussion about proper procedure of putting village properties up for sale. The village attorney will be consulted with more discussion about selling to be held at another meeting.