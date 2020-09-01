Not yet.
Although some utility work and other preliminary jobs have begun on Tekamah-Herman Schools’ planned $12.5 million construction project, the City of Tekamah isn’t quite ready to giving its blessing on two big pieces of the puzzle.
Architect Bob Soukup with Carlson West Povandra told the council Thursday night that the Nebraska Department of Transportation has yet to sign off on final plans for the rerouting of M Street, the crucial piece in making the construction project work.
The expansion project calls for an extension onto the 1939-vintage high school building to be built to the south, into existing M Street. Plans call for moving the street at the Highway 75 intersection about 80 feet to the south, angling it back to the west and realigning it with the present street east of the intersection at 15th Street.
The realignment created a need to replat the area and some street and alley rights-of-way will have to be vacated. The council is expected to approve both measures once NDOT gives the go-ahead.
Soukup said Nebraska Public Power has already relocated power lines and they are working with Black Hills Energy to reroute gas lines. Permit applications to move water lines into the right-of-way for the new street have been filed with the Department of Health and Human Services. Approval is expected in a few days.
Approval from the NDOT is expected by the council’s Sept. 10 meeting.
Dan Ridder with Hausman Construction, said once construction begins, “it is very realistic to have the street back open by late December or early January.”
Something else is going to need moved.
Tekamah-Herman Superintendent Dan Gross said Folsom Rock, which has stood at the corner of 13th and M for more than a decade, will need a new home. He said the rock, which commemorates Folsom Park, present site of the school’s playground, has been moved “8 or 9 times,” in its more than 100-year history.
He suggested any new home be in a place that’s visible, like the downtown minipark for example, but added, “we don’t have the equipment to take it anywhere.”
Gross said a decision didn’t have to be made immediately.
In other business Aug. 27, the council:
—Following a public hearing, approved applying for $445,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding to help pay for sidewalk repairs in downtown Tekamah.
The application includes $10,000 in construction management costs and $35,000 in grant administration costs. Those figures do not require a match. The city will have to put up $100,000 as a match and another $51,011.56 in leveraged funds. That money is expected to be made available in the 2020-21 budget.
The project targets the area between K and J streets, between 13th and 14th. The work list includes new sidewalks and better storm drainage systems. Total construction cost is estimated at $551,011.56.
Andrea Larson, a community planner with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District, said sidewalks in the area receive a good deal of traffic, but they are crumbling, “and aren’t ADA friendly, if they are compliant at all.”
She said new sidewalks also provide a better quality of life for the senior citizens who live along 14th.
Council member Kelly Adamson said a steering committee looked at the area running as far south as I Street.
“It would cost about $1.1 million to do the whole area,” she said. “We decided to look at the worst part first.”
Larson said CDBG funding can be sought every two years.
“If you get it all done and it all goes well, it makes it easier to get a grant the next time,” she said.
Council member Jane Walford said that she’s seen in towns where business districts are coming back to life all have good sidewalks as a common denominator.
They also have a champion for downtown revitalization plans. The council took action there, too, approving the creation of a Downtown Revitalization and Development Partnership.
Originally projected as a five-member body, the group is designed to include business leaders and representatives from different branches of city government to help implement the city’s Downtown Revitalization Plan.
Partnership members are recommended by the mayor and approved by he council. They serve two-year terms and cannot serve more than two consecutive terms. Members hold their appointments until their successors are named.
—Approved $11,000 for project engineering costs and another $15,000 through in-kind contributions as part of an application for $95,680 in Nebraska Environmental Trust grant funding. The money is intended to pay for part of a project to rehabilitate the city’s four other water wells to ensure groundwater protection. Similar work was completed earlier this year on the well next to the fire station.
Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District also has pledged $30,000 toward the project.
More from last week's city council meeting is in this week's Burt County Plaindealer.