Bulldogs win EHC duel for D-1 title

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family sophomore Sage Frauendorfer looked for an open teammate from 20 feet away from the basket, but decided against making an ill-advised pass.
Instead, Fraundorfer drove to the basket for a game-tying reverse layup with 13 seconds remaining to force overtime.
Once in the extra session, the Bulldogs finished off a 52-47 winover Howells-Dodge in the Class D-1 final Saturday morning, the first of three overtime games during state championship Saturday.
Frauendorfer had the huge shot. Jason Sjuts had a pair of huge three-pointers while Jacob Sjuts had the huge game. When the dust had settled, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family was celebrating their second state title
in three years, yet for a while it looked as though the Bulldogs might have to settle for silver medals.
Howells-Dodge, which rolled past Burwell 76-45 in the semifinals, led H/LHF 30-17 with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs began chipping away at the lead, cutting tit to seven on a couple of occasions in the third quarter before the Jaguars jacked the lead back to 10 entering the final quarter.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family refused to go away as they got closer and closer, and were within 40-38 after Jason Sjuts nailed a three-pointer from five feet behind the arc with just under four minutes remaining.
Howells-Dodge had no answer for the size of the Bulldogs, including the 6-foot-5 Jason Sjuts, who pulled down a double-double he’ll remember for a long time. His second-half numbers of 18 points and 14 rebounds alone would’ve made a four-quarter double-double.
Jacob Sjuts tied the game at 40 on a putback in regulation, marking the first time Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
hadn’t trailed since early in the first quarter. The Bulldogs outscored Howells-Dodge 34-16 in the paint, including a 22-10 run in the second half.
They stayed hot, scoring six points in the extra session.
H-D’s Blake Sindelar, who had games of 30 and 31 points in the first two rounds of state, scored 18 points, but the 6’2 junior had to work had for every one of those points against the Bulldogs’ 2-3 zone defense, which was a defensive wrinkle that was suggested to the Bulldogs’ head coach Joe Hesse by Jason Sjuts during a walk-through on Friday.
H-D and H/LHF had met twice during the regular season, splitting the games. Both teams lose only one senior apiece so both teams could very well go deep in the playoffs next season.