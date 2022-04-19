Burgess to close Decatur clinic

Burgess Health Center will close its Decatur clinic June 30, 2022, hospital officials announced recently.
A recent request to renew the Decatur lease brought upon the necessity to review the operations of the Decatur clinic. A spokesman said although operations have been evaluated in the past, it was not prioritized at the time.
Marketing Director Katie Ramm said the clinic, located in the Sears Center, is currently open every Thursday for a half a day based on patient volume. The clinic expects to see just over 200 visits this fiscal year, down from a high of 550 visits nearly seven years ago.
The Burgess Health Center leadership rigorously assessed the financial performance, patient volumes, and the continued compressed/declining reimbursements from Medicare and private payers.
Ramm said roughly 70 percent of the clinic’s patients are either, Medicare, Medicaid or Medicare Advantage customers. Medicare only reimburses providers for what it calls allowable costs.
People are also reading…
“This means many of our costs are not allowed in Medicare’s eyes and thus the true cost of doing business is not covered and is made up elsewhere across our enterprise,” Ramm said. “Typically, Medicare reimburses at 60-80 cents on the dollars, but again this is variable depending on the site of service, type of service, who is providing the service and many other factors.”
Burgess CEO Carl Behne said healthcare is ever changing as are consumer demands and expectations.
“Patients expect access to care more than one day a week and we are better suited as an organization and with our partners to do this consistently at our other Burgess Health Center locations,” Behne said.
Patients will receive a notice regarding the closure that explains how Burgess can assist with transitioning their care to other Burgess locations or other local providers.
“We will continue to look to support care delivery in the Burgess Health Center and clinic network,” Behne added. “We will also assist patients who choose to transition their care to other local providers. Ultimately, this is a patient preference and choice, and we hope they will want to continue to use the services provided by Burgess.”