Burt County aligns with Constitution

Joins several others as Second Amendment Sanctuary County
The Burt County Board of Supervisors declared Burt County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County at its meeting April 28 with the passing of Resolution 2021-09.
Unlike illegitimate sanctuary cities which disobey federal law to harbor and protect criminal illegal immigrants, a Second Amendment Sanctuary would defy unconstitutional actions undertaken by the federal government. Burt County Sheriff Eric Nick stated that the resolution meant that his department would not go into law-abiding citizens’ homes and take legally-owned weapons.
“The Second Amendment is one of the cornerstones of our country,” Nick said. “I have sworn to uphold the Constitution of the United States against enemies foreign and domestic.”
The Supervisors also heard a claim by Richard Uhing for the refunding of three years’ worth of property taxes that he should not have had to pay. Uhing is a 100% disabled veteran. According to Nebraska’s Homestead Act, veterans with his class of disability are exempt from property tax. His claim came to $1,335.98. The Supervisors approved the re-payment.
Burt County Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka updated the Board on two county roads. The first was County Road GH. Chytka said the road was already cracking, long before it should be. She said she had contacted the contractor and informed them that – for the money the county paid – this was not acceptable. The second was County Road V. Chytka said the work had taken longer than the 75 days allotted, but felt no action should be taken against the contractor due to the circumstances involved.
District No. 4 Supervisor Paul Richards said, considering what the job entailed, “They did a heck of a job.”
In other business, the Supervisors approved a $15,000 Burt County Economic Development Corporation Commercial Renovation Grant for James Kelly to install new windows and doors on a property located at 808 S. 13th Street, in Tekamah.
At first, the Supervisors intended to take no action until more information about Kelly’s intent for the building was available. It was thought that he may be contemplating fixing and then flipping the building. Upon further review of the statute, District No. 2 Supervisor and Board Chair David Schold determined there were no restrictions against flipping a property.
The Supervisors also voted to grant Special Designated Licenses to Nelsons Food Pride of Oakland and Pender Lanes of Pender to sell and serve alcoholic beverages at two separate wedding events to be held at Harvest Moon Pumpkin Patch located north of Oakland.
The next meeting of the Burt County Board of Supervisors is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11, at 9 a.m.