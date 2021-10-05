Burt County emergency manager resigns

After about one year as the Burt County emergency manager, Andrew Donawa submitted his notice of resignation at the Sept. 28 meeting of the Burt County Board of Supervisors. His last day will be Oct. 31.
No specific reason was given for the notification, although official sources claim there has been some friction between Donawa and some members of the board for a while. For their part, the supervisors present wished him well and congratulated him on his new position as emergency services director for Woodbury County, Iowa.
He starts his duties at Woodbury County’s emergency services center on Nov. 1.
Donawa has been Burt County’s emergency manager for almost exactly a year, taking the job at the end of September 2020. In that time he has helped acquire a new 911 system for the county, implemented more training opportunities for first responders and has begun the process of updating the county’s local emergency operations plan.
Donawa told the board he would stay on as a contractor until a new emergency manager is hired.
In other board business Sept. 28:
—Midwest Veterinary Services of Oakland presented the board of supervisors an update on their expansion plans. The expansion of their facilities will allow the business to increase work on diseases such as coronaviruses and cancer, as well as introduce a surgical training center.
—Burt County Road Department Administrator Ann Chytka was present to assist the supervisors in selecting companies to perform work on EWP projects and paving for County Road M. After perusing the bids offered, the supervisors voted to give both EWP projects to Husker Engineering of Burwell at a cost of $270,680. They also voted to award the paving job to Steve Harris of Homer with a bid of $723,178.97.
Chytka also reported that the Decatur shed will be getting rebuilt after a complete loss from a fire earlier this year. The cost will be $63,985.75 and the work will be done by Carlson Restoration of Omaha. The cost will reportedly be covered by the insurance payout.