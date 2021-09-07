Burt County EMTs participate in conference, competition

Over the last weekend of August, Emergency Medical Services personnel from all around Burt County gathered at the city auditorium in Tekamah for a first-of-its-kind conference and training seminar.
Burt County Emergency Manager Andrew Donowa organized the event. He said that 43 EMS personnel participated in the conference. Every district was represented, he said. The conference took place over three days, culminating in a simulation in which EMS teams from each rural rescue department were evaluated on their response.
The scenario involved an ATV accident in which a male victim was unconscious and bleeding. Two young women were also involved in the accident. They were volunteers done up to look like they had injuries and were played by Emma and Lilian Johansen, daughters of Cheri Johansen. The role of the male victim (the girls’ father) was played by a live-training aid mannequin.
This was no dummy. This was a high-tech EMS training mannequin provided by Laerdal Medical Corporation of Wappinger Falls, New York. These training devices usually cost around $2,500 a day. Thanks to an agreement worked out by Donowa they were provided at no rental expense.
What makes the mannequin so special? It can mimic multiple conditions as close to real life as possible. It challenges EMTs in a realistic manner, said Kathy Linville, the Laerdal representative that travels with the high-tech mannequins across the country for just such training.
The training mannequin can simulate variable and changing heart rates and blood pressure. It can have wounds that bleed. It can be programmed to go into cardiac arrest and can even experience a Return Of Spontaneous Circulation. Rescue personnel can use CPR on the mannequin and its interior computer will rate the efficacy of the application. They cost about $800,000.
During the training exercise, Donowa, Linville and two evaluators from Quadra Education Group out of North Carolina – Gail Shue and Dennis Taylor – observed and assessed the actions of individuals and the team as a whole. As for the competition, Oakland Rescue Squad won first place and the Lyons Rescue Squad earned second place.
While this conference was smaller attendance-wise than many the inspectors have attended, Linville said the impact was perhaps even bigger and the lessons learned were certainly as important. It is about the level of the ability to train the crews, she said.
“This group was very engaged and open to tips and constructive criticism,” Linville said. “They enjoyed the opportunity to push themselves.”
Overall, Donowa said the conference was a success and plans are in motion to hold another conference next year. The EMS groups were already asking what type of challenge might be slated for the next conference, he said. Laerdal is on board for more workshops and hopes to continue building an affiliation here in Burt County, Linville said.
She mentioned that getting the Burt County Sheriff’s Department involved would be invaluable. Since law enforcement is usually the first on an emergency scene, they could be the difference between life and death.
“They arrive during what we call the ‘Golden Hour’ in an emergency,” Linville said. “That period of time immediately after a traumatic event where there is the highest probability that early intervention will prevent death.”
In addition, Donowa said the Herman and Bancroft Rescue Squads have already signed on to participate in any future events.
“It’s my job to make sure everyone in Burt County is safe,” he said. “Having the best training available for our EMTs and educating them throughout the year is one of the most effective ways to do that.”
Also in attendance was one of the Burt County Board of Supervisors. District No. 4 Supervisor Paul Richards of Decatur was present during the competition. He said the whole affair was an impressive display of the pains Donowa has undertaken in his mission. He said that he wished more people were aware of the lengths the Emergency Manager has gone to in an effort to provide the very best for the emergency personnel and the citizens of Burt County.
Donowa explained his goal was to offer continuing education and expanded training locally so more personnel could avail themselves of it. Instead of having to send staff to a three-day event in a city four hours away, more volunteers would be able to find the time to train in-house. This is especially critical with the closing of the MercyOne Oakland Medical Center.
“This means longer transport times for emergency patients,” he said. “Volunteers will need to be involved with the incident for longer periods of time.”
With the general decline of volunteerism, getting people to dedicate themselves to an unpredictable schedule such as EMS workers experience is more difficult. Getting employers to tolerate absence due to such volunteer work is even more problematic, he said.
Donowa is currently seeking volunteers for the various fire and rescue squads across the county. Training is also being offered to those who wish to join. Those interested can contact Donowa at 402-374-2924 or email em@burtcounty.org