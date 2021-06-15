Burt County Fair fast approaching

As of Tuesday, June 15, all 4-H enrollment and projects should be completed on 4honline.com and livestock ID sheets for 4-H & FFA submitted to the Extension Office. This is also the nomination deadline for anyone entering livestock at the State Fair or Aksarben.
4-H and FFA members will be receiving their own letter with County Fair pre-entry forms. This will be like last year and EVERYTHING needs to be pre-entered by JULY 1. Be looking for this important mailing in June so you can get ALL your exhibits entered in the fair!
The Burt County 4-H Council is excited to announce Angie and Lee Smith of Lyons have consented to take on the manager positions of the 4-H Kitchen again this year! They helped us figure out ways to keep the 4-H food safely coming to all of us last year; now we need to help them this year by signing up now for the 4-H kitchen shift that fits your schedule the best.
Every 4-H family is asked to work one eight hour 4-H Kitchen shift. You may split the shift between two family members or better yet, have more workers help! Here are the shifts, but don’t wait, some shifts fill up early!
Thursday, July 15 4:00-8:00 p.m. – Food Prep (4 hr)
Friday, July 16 – 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Friday, July 16 – 2:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 17 – 2:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 17 – 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 18 – 2:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
Monday, July 19 – 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Monday, July 19 – 2:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20 – 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20 – 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Cleanup (4 hr)
Sunday, July 18 - 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Also…Hat’s off to Alana Pearson, our 4-H Council President for writing and getting a Nielsen Grant funded to benefit the 4-H Kitchen. Thanks to her efforts the grant was funded for $33,000! Repairs and updates will be visible this year and next year!
Linda Bisanz is not only our area 4-H Volunteer of the Year, she is also the “Burt County Queen of Crusts” – and all things yummy that go inside them! She is our 4-H Pie Lady and she has the pie-making process down to a fine art. But she can’t do it all, and that’s where you come in! Make plans to help out at Pie Day 1, Thursday, June 24 in Tekamah in the Methodist Church basement or Pie Day 2, Saturday, July 10 in Oakland at the Vet’s Building. Both days start at 8:00 a.m. and if we work over noon, the 4-H Council will provide lunch for the workers. We will be making cherry, strawberry-rhubarb, rhubarb, apple, peach and apricot fruit pies.
After Pie Day 2, the frozen fruit cups will be assembled in the 4-H Kitchen at approximately 2:00 p.m. Help for this is also greatly appreciated! Bring along adult helpers and let’s get it done!