Burt County Fair fast approaching

Pre-entry County Fair Exhibit Forms – Due July1
Now that all our 4-H members and leaders have enrolled or re-enrolled in 4-H, gotten their ID sheets turned in and nominated any animals they may want to enter at the State Fair we’re ready to focus on the Burt County Fair.
Every FFA and 4-H member (including Clover Kids) will be getting a Pre-entry Exhibit Form in the mail. This is where they will write down and pre-enter any exhibit they plan to bring to the fair whether it’s animal, vegetable or mineral…just kidding…I don’t think we’re expecting many rocks! Horticulture will just put down how many items they expect to enter and will have an additional sheet they can compete and just bring in on entry day.
These Pre-entry Exhibit Forms are due in the Extension office on Thursday, July 1 so entry sheets and entry cards can be made and extra judges hired if necessary! Make sure you include all showmanship entries. Call the Extension Office at 402-374-2929 with any questions.
Pie Day I – June 24
It’s so exciting to be planning for a “normal” fair this year! Along with a normal fair there are all the prep days as well. One of these is Pie Day I which will be held this Thursday, June 24th at the Tekamah Method ist Church basement. Peels and flour will be flying starting at 8:00 that morning. 4-H members under 12 are asked to have an adult sponsor to assist them at this event and ALL adult volunteers are welcome! Our Pie Lady, Linda Bisanz has put out the call for the equivalent of 10 ice cream buckets of rhubarb. She said the second picking is preferred, but will take any good rhubarb. It doesn’t have to be cut up, but trimmed and at least partially cleaned would be helpful.
If the pies aren’t completed by noon, the 4-H Council will provide lunch for the workers.
Bring a friend and let’s make short work of this project! Pie Day II will be Saturday, July 10 – so please put that date on your calendar too!
Culinary Challenge – June 28
The Culinary Challenge Contest (formerly the Favorite Foods Contest) will be held Monday, June 28 at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Lyons beginning at 3:00 p.m. If you have a particular time you need to help you get where you need to go, please let me know.
This is a great contest with the 4-H members selecting a favorite food to prepare, planning a nutritious menu around it, making the favorite food and serving it to the judge at a beautifully prepared table placing. The judge samples the food, visits with the 4-H member (or team of 2) about the recipe, food preparation, nutrition, table setting, food safety, and time management. This is such a fun contest and we usually finish it out by sharing samples of the foods the 4-H members made with everyone there. If a 4-H member in your family is interested in more details about this contest, please have them call the Extension Office at 402-374-2929. To register call the office as soon as possible so an additional judge can be hired if necessary, and no later than noon the day of the contest, June 28.
Tractor Driving Contest – July 6
Another great contest is the Tractor Driving Contest. It will be held again at Lee Valley, north of Tekamah. The contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. on July 6th, and all 4-H and FFA members are encouraged to take part. Younger members will drive either a lawn mower or a 4-wheeler. Intermediate skilled drivers will drive a tractor with a two-wheel cart while the senior level drivers drive a large tractor with a 4-wheeled axle wagon through the course. In addition, there is a practicum test to determine if the members can see what needs to be checked or corrected on a tractor before safely using it. The final portion of the contest is a safety quiz. Contestants are to pre-register by noon the day of the contest so there are enough copies of the safety quiz for everyone.
It’s a fun evening and if the 4-H members want to go out and practice, all they need to do is call Lee Valley to make sure the course is set up and the equipment is available.