Burt County Flying Needles are ‘sew’ cool

The Burt County Flying Needles 4-H Club has been living up to its name recently in preparation for the Fremont 4-H Expo July 7, and the Burt County Fair July 17.
The club’s 25 members, which include girls from all over Burt County and from Herman, have been working on multiple projects; many of them simultaneously. The three that they were still working on this week included weaving, fabric folding and fabric printing.
“Weaving is a difficult and challenging craft,” said Flying Needles leader Kim Jackson. “The girls have taken up the challenge though and done very well.”
The project entails weaving yarn through the warp yarn stretched around a circular wooden frame/loom. The young ladies used different types of yarn, such as crimped, coiled and scrubby, to create their projects.
The fabric folding project involved an older-style handkerchief. The girls would fold the cloth – like in origami – then press it with a steam iron. They made different forms including a miniature summer dress. The item is pressed as flat as possible and framed. This is an ongoing project. The club needs more thin handkerchiefs, said Jackson.
Also in the works is a fabric stamping project. The club members take a large white linen cloth and stamp various designs on them. The designs range from East Indian symbols, Native American designs, to lemon prints and some with swirls. Mettie Bridges of Herman made an impressive pineapple print. Even more impressive is that the girls created their own stamps – using fruits, vegetable and other food items. Bridges used a potato, Jackson said.
The Flying Needles 4-H Club has been around for about three-quarters of a century. It owes most of its longevity and success to Joan Price.
“It all goes back to Joan Price,” said Jackson. “She was the one that built and maintained the Flying Needles.”
Price was a member of the Flying Needles for years, said Burt County Extension Educator Mary Loftis. She started leading the Junior Flying Needles when she was 17. She was the club leader after that and continued for 60 years.
“She was always a cheerleader of everything 4-H,” Loftis said. “She took great pride in her club members’ accomplishments.”
Another trait attributed to Price was her ability to constantly look for the silver lining, encourage her members to do the same and to rise above any difficulties, Loftis said.
Jackson also said the club owes thanks to the First United Methodist Church in Tekamah. The church has been very generous, allowing the club to use the basement as a workspace and storage area for the many projects, Jackson said. This prevents loss and damage from having to constantly move things from place to place.
“The club loves coming in and jumping right into what they were doing the last time they were here,” Jackson said. “That’s what it is all about, really. If you enjoy what you are doing and like what you made, then a ribbon isn’t important. They are nice to earn, though.”