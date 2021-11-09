Burt County gets expert help in human resources

The Burt County Board of Supervisors recently decided to hire an outside human resources firm to take care of the county’s HR needs.
The firm is Zelle HR out of Lincoln. According to their website, the name “Zelle” is short for the gazelle; a smart, nimble, fast and fluid animal. All the characteristics Zelle’s team embodies in its approach to handling human resources. Their motto is: A Midwestern work ethic built on sound principles of commitment and loyalty
The company states that, whether they are consulting on an organizational strategic plan or recruiting staff, they lead with humility and deliver results that go beyond expectations. Their overall approach is a tailored solution, said Zelle HR Consultant and spokesperson Jordan Arndt.
“We customize our methodology for each county we serve,” she said. “Some people see HR as only handling complaints and making sure workplace is compliant – with us the involvement is much richer.”
Zelle will, of course, handle the traditional aspects of human resources such as employee relations, recruiting for any position and handbook revisions to insure compliance and that the language is correct. They will also offer support for county employees and employers. They will manage all pay-related issues. Perhaps most importantly, they will direct training and development; an investment in the people that work for the county.
“Burt County employees can approach Zelle on any HR matter and do so in confidence,” Arndt said. “It would be like having an objective third party.”
Arndt is one of the main people that have been and will be working with Burt County in finding innovative and strategic solutions while forming meaningful relationships and implementing successful initiatives.
Another primary person from Zelle is HR Consultant Maddie Hughes. She will join Arndt in guiding Burt County seamlessly through the maze that can be human resources. Both ladies will be able to call on the keen eye and brilliant industry knowledge of Zelle Vice-President of Consulting Steph Vanous. With her more than 15 years of experience in the field helps her to consistently establish new and innovative ways of providing solutions to her clients.
“We feel the Burt County Supervisors showed exceptional initiative,” Vanous said.