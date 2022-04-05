Burt County not part of special election

Burt County voters will not be called to the polls June 28 when the special election to replace Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is held.
The scenario is the same as when a new county supervisor was chosen to represent Burt County’s District 1. Because the vacancy occurred after district lines were redrawn following the recent census, voters in the new Congressional District 1 will get to choose Fortenberry’s replacement.
Nebraska’s First Congressional District now is comprised of Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Lancaster, Madison, Platte, Seward and Stanton counties and parts of Sarpy and Polk counties.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the special election on Friday, April 1. Fortenberry resignation from the U.S. House of Representatives took effect after the House adjourned on March 31.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Nebraska’s chief election officer, delivered a letter to the governor March 31 recommending the June 28 date. The letter also provided other dates and details regarding an election based upon a June 28 date.
“Nebraska First Congressional District voters will be participating in three elections this year,” stated Secretary of State Bob Evnen, “the statewide primary on May 10, the First Congressional District special election on June 28, and the statewide general election November 8, 2022.”
April 22 is the deadline for submission of candidate names and filings fees by the Republican and Democratic parties for the special election ballot. The same deadline applies to persons who wish to appear on the ballot by petition. Two thousand valid signatures must be submitted by the deadline by anyone who wishes to petition onto the special election ballot.
As in the primary and general elections, voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots at the polls on June 28 or to cast ballots early. Applicable early voting and registration dates are available from county election offices. More information also is available at the Secretary of State’s Web site https://sos.nebraska.gov/