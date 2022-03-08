Burt County Pheasants Forever elects new officers, looks forward to spring events

The Burt County chapter of Pheasants Forever has elected new officers and set dates for two upcoming events. Chapter officials say they are in great need of volunteers to make these events a success.
The chapter is ramping its activity back up after almost two years of a toned-down local presence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chapter is kicking off its reboot with a banquet on Thursday, April 7 at the Carson Civic Center (Tekamah City Auditorium).
For those who sponsored the 2019-20 banquet, the chapter hopes to have your sponsor gifts available at the banquet this spring.
The group also will be hosting a youth mentor hunt this spring at Pheasant Bonanza. It will take place on Saturday, March 19. Any youth who has completed hunter education is eligible to attend.
Burt County Pheasants Forever strongly supports area youth. It award a $1,000 scholarship to one senior at each of the Burt County schools. Applications are available at the high school guidance counselors office and are due back by April 1.
“We’re really excited to energize our local members again, after some time away due to the pandemic,” said Austin Teeter, the Burt County chapter president. “The spring youth mentor hunt is a great way to kick that off, and we’re following it up with our spring banquet, which is always one of our favorite events to put on.”
The Burt County chapter elected new officers for the upcoming year at its most recent meeting. Teeter said he’s hopeful the fresh leadership will provide a boost to the longstanding chapter. Burt County Pheasants Forever was founded in 2002, and in the two decades since they’ve raised over $420,000 for local conservation projects. The money has helped support 705 habitat projects in Nebraska, impacting over 30,000 total acres.
Since 1988, chapter volunteers of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever in Nebraska have made impressive strides to conserve wildlife habitat and promote youth education. As a whole, volunteers have spent $88 million to complete 133,000 habitat projects to improve 6.7 million acres for pheasants, quail and other species. It’s this grassroots, local conservation model that’s been fully embraced by the Burt County of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever as they contribute to habitat improvement projects, state initiatives and hunting and outdoor education events in their region.
“I’m so proud of all our chapters for weathering the pandemic and continuing to drive home our mission through such difficult times,” said Aaron Williams, Pheasant Forever and Quail Forever’s regional representative in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. “Pheasants Forever has such great tradition in Nebraska and I’m really excited to see chapters like Burt County firing on all cylinders again.”
The chapter’s full list of new officers includes: Austin Teeter, president; Jon Heideman, vice president; Linda Shada, secretary/treasurer; Paul Carrier, banquet chair; Jase Sorenson, banquet vice chair; Trent Leichleiter, habitat chair; Sorenson and Heideman share Youth Chair duties.
For more information about the Burt County of Pheasants Forever or to become involved, contact Teeter at austin@pheasantbonanza.com.
To register for the youth hunt, e-mail austin@pheasantbonanza.com or text 402-870-7573.