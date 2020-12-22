Burt goes 5-0 at Battle Creek Duals

Tekamah-Herman’s wrestling team was more short-handed than usual at Battle Creek Dec. 12. The Tigers advanced four men to the mats in dual tournament competition.
Logan Burt led the way for the Tigers, going 5-0 on the day. Three wins came by fall, the other two by forfeit.
The Tigers were downed by the host Braves 63-12 in the opening round. Burt pinned Hunter Kreikemeier in 1:21 of their 138-lb. bout. Brady Braniff scored a fall at 145 lbs., pinning Dakota Hoffman in 3:07.
Tournament champion Norfolk High posted a 69-12 win in the next match. Burt pinned Jake Hoffman at 1:27 and 182-pounder Dawson Schram pinned Caleb Kuhn in 2:16 for the Tiger scoring.
Next up, Ansley/Litchfield authored a 60-12 win. Burt and Lukus Braniff both won by forfeit.
In the consolation semifinals, East Husker Conference rival Twin River was a 45-12 winner. Burt pinned Korbe Urkoski in a breezy 21 seconds and Brady Braniff won by forfeit for the Tigers.
The last match of the day came against Oakland-Craig. The Knights came away with a 30-24 win in a match that only one contested bout. Lukus Braniff pinned Tavis Uhing in 42 seconds. Burt, Brady Braniff and Schram all won by forfeit.
The Tigers were slated to take part in Logan View’s Duane Carlson Invitational on Dec. 19, their last outing before the Christmas break.
Their scheduled return calls for a dual meet at North Bend Central Jan. 7 and a trip to Columbus on Jan. 8 and 9 to take part in the Norm Manstedt Invitational.