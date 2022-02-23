Burt mines silver at Class C state meet

Logan Burt’s bid for a gold medal at the state wrestling tournament came up one match short.
The Tekamah-Herman junior dropped a 14-7 decision to Aquinas Catholic’s Christopher Nickolite in the Class C 152-lb. Saturday afternoon at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The champion at 145 lbs. last year, Nickolite ended his senior campaign at 47-0.
Burt, third last year at 138 lbs., ended at 40-5. The win count is a new school record at 152 lbs., breaking the old mark of 35 set by Troy Carlson in the storied 1988-89 season and tied by Dalton Jenkins in 2010-11.
But neither of those Tiger made the state finals.
Burt posted two pin victories in Thursday’s opening rounds to earn a spot in the championship semifinals Friday evening.
Burt opened a 14-7 lead over West Holt’s Caleb Davis in his first round match Thursday morning at the CHI Health center in Omaha. He turned a takedown early in the third period into a fall at 4:25 to advance to the quarterfinals later that morning.
Paired against District 2 champ Cody Homolka, Burt again turned a takedown into a fall, this time at 3:09, to earn a spot in the semifinal.
His opponent there was Battle Creek’s Korbyn Battershaw, the District 3 champion.
Buert posted a 5-2 win over Battershaw at the Battle Creek Invitational in January, but this match came down to the last seconds. Burt scored a reversal early in the second period and carried a 2-0 lead into the final two minutes. With the choice of start, Battershaw chose neutral. Burt held his opponent at bay for more than a minute, but Battershaw squared the match with at takedown with 48 seconds left, but Burt escaped five seconds later and held on during a frentic final 40 seconds to earn a 3-2 win.
The victory earned Burt a rematch with Nickolite who handed Burt his first loss since the first week of January with a 15-8 win in the Class C District 1 final a week prior.
This time was a lot like the last time.
Leading 2-1 going into the second period, Nickolite scored a reversal and added two back points early in the frame for a 6-2 lead. The Monarch senior went on to post four takedowns over the last three minutes of action to win going away.
Although Nickolite was the only weight class champion for the Monarchs, seven of Aquinas’ 10 qualifiers came home with medals, helping their school to an easy 141-104.5 win in the team race over the runners-up from Central City. Milford scored 98 points to win a close race for third over Crofton/Bloomfield and Battle Creek.
Burt’s efforts tallied 22 points for the Tigers, good enough for a tie with Centennial for 24th place in the 56-school Class C state tourney. East Husker Conference champion Twin River tied for 32nd, BRLD was 38th.
The other two Tigers in state met action didn’t fare as well.
Freshman Blayne Williams was on the short end of a 14-0 decision in his tourney opener against St. Paul freshman Derrick Ruzicka.
In his first round consolation bout Friday morning against Wood River freshman Jhonny Matias Trejo, Williams scored a reversal early in the second period to trail 5-4, but Trejo stayed alive in the bracket, beating the timer with a fall at 2:56.
Williams ends his first year as a Tiger with a 23-19 mark.
Dawson Schram, a senior 160-pounder, scored a near fall midway through the second period to take a 5-4 lead over District 4 champ Levi Drueke of O’Neill in their state opener. Drueke counted with a reversal and a near fall of his own, then rode out the third period for a 9-5 win.
In his first round consolation bout, Schram again was competitive, but the match didn’t go his way. Fairbury’s Riley Arner posted an 11-8 decision win.
Arner was cruising with a 9-3 lead with barely 30 seconds gone in the third period. Schram got himself back into the match, turning a reversal into a near fall with 40 seconds left, cutting the deficit to 9-8. But that’s as close as the Tiger senior would get. Arner scored a reversal with 17 seconds left to ice the win.
Schram ends his final season with a 28-16 record.
Burt and Williams are expected back next season to lead a young Tiger squad that showed a good deal of emerging talent as the season progressed.
Class C State Tournament
Team Results
1. Aquinas Catholic, 141; 2. Central City, 104.5; 3. Milford, 98; 4. Crofton/Bloomfield, 94; 5. Battle Creek, 92; 6. David City, 89.5; 7. O`Neill, 89; 8. Valentine, 82; 9. Fillmore Central, 57; 10. Logan View, 56.
Other Area Schools
11. Raymond Central, 45; 15. Malcolm, 36; 16. Bishop Neumann, 35.5; 18. (tie) Archbishop Bergan, Cross County/Osceola, Syracuse, Wood River, 30; 24. (tie) Tekamah-Herman, Centennial, 22; 26. Norfolk Catholic, 21; 32. (tie) Twin River, Chase County, Fairbury, Gibbon, 16; 36. Yutan, 15; 38. BRLD, 13; 46. (tie) North Bend Central, Johnson County Central, Quad County Northeast, 3; 49. (tie) Elkhorn Valley, Kearney Catholic, 2; 51. (tie) Oakland-Craig, West Holt, 1.0; 53. (tie) Arlington, Clarkson-Leigh, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Ponca 0.
Individual Results
106—Blayne Williams (23-19), lost major decision to Derrick Ruzicka (St. Paul), 14-0; pinned by Jhonny Matias Trejo (Wood River), 2:56; did not place.
152—Logan Burt (40-5), pinned Caleb Davis (West Holt), 4:25; pinned Colby Homolka (Wilber-Clatonia), 3:09; decisioned Korbyn Battershaw (Battle Creek), 3-2; decisioned by Christopher Nickolite (Aquinas Catholic), 14-7; placed second.
160—Dawson Schram (28-16) decisioned by Levi Drueke (O`Neill), 9-5; decisioned by Riley Arner (Fairbury), 11-8; did not place.