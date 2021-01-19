Burt’s school record pin paces Tiger matmen at Malcolm

In what is becoming a patchwork season, Tekamah-Herman’s wrestling team saw some much-needed action last week.
The Tigers for decades have wrestled in the High Plains and Schuyler invitationals during the first two weekends of January, but neither event was held this year as schools deal with COVID-19 concerns.
With the rash of cancellations, Malcolm put together a seven-team tournament on the spur of the moment. The Tigers headed to Lancaster County Jan. 16, along with Conestoga, Fairbury, West Point-Beemer, Tri County and Shelby-Rising City.
Coach Dirk Desmond’s squad placed sixth, but each of the five T-H wrestlers in action won at least one match.
The Tiger effort was led by sophomore Logan Burt who won all five of his matches by fall while claiming top honors at 138 lbs.
One of those wins even set a school record. Burt pinned Conestoga’s Jacob Landon in a blistering five seconds to erase a school mark that had stood since 1997. Buck Rasmussen held the old record of seven seconds, set at the East Husker Conference tournament during his unbeaten campaign that year. Sam Hansen tied the mark in 2007 before Burt lowered it again last week.
His biggest win, however, may have come in the fifth round, his last match of the day, when he pinned Conestoga’s Carter Plowman in 5:13. Surviving a near fall in the first period, Burt scored two near falls of his own in the second frame to carry an 11-7 lead into the last two minutes. Burt improved to 13-1 on the season, Plowman dropped to 22-4.
Elsewhere for the Tigers, Dawson Schram placed second at 170 lbs., dropping an 8-1 decision to Malcolm’s Josh Stewart for the weight class title. Schram posted pins in his other two matches to reach the title bout.
Senior Tony Braniff was third at 132 lbs., Brady Braniff was fourth at 145 while Isaac Ruwe took fifth in the same class.
Conestoga was 10 points clear of the host Clippers to win the team race 151.5-141.5. Fairbury emerged from a three-team race to claim third.
The Tigers are scheduled to participate in the David City Invitational Jan. 22 before heading back into East Husker Conference action. Desmond’s squad is scheduled to visit Logan View for a triangular with Raiders and Oakland-Craig on Jan. 28 before heading to Pender Jan. 30 for the conference tournament.
The race for the state tournament begins the following weekend.
In order to reduce the number of people in a gymnasium at any given time, Nebraska School Activities Association officials altered the district tournament structure this year. District tournament fields were cut in half in classes B, C and D. Subdistrict tournaments are scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 5-6. The Tigers are scheduled to head back to David City for the Class C Subdistrict 1-A tournament on Feb. 6.
The top four placers in each weight class advance to an eight-man district bracket. Wrestlers from the subdistrict meets in David City and North Bend will compete in Albion Feb. 13.
The NSAA also is sequestering the state tournament, turning it into a four-day event, set for the CHI Health Center in Omaha, starting Feb. 17 with matches in Class A and D. Those two classes finish on Thursday.
Class C starts at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, with first round, championship quarterfinals, and first- and second-round consolation bouts. Championship quarterfinals start at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will continue through all placing matches. The championship finals for classes B and C, set to start at 7 p.m., will be the last session of the tournament.
State tournament tickets are not being sold in team packages and all tickets will be electronic, including those purchased at the window. Tickets are expected to be available through Ticketmaster starting this week.
Malcolm Round Robin
Team Scores
1. Conestoga, 151.5; 2. Malcolm, 141.5; 3. Fairbury, 136; 4. West Point-Beemer, 134; 5. Tri County, 125; 6. Tekamah-Herman, 72; 7. Shelby-Rising City, 56.
Malcolm Round Robin
132—Tony Braniff (7-3), pinned Wesar (Con), 0:51; pinned by Martinez (TC), 3:09; pinned Fjell (SRC), 2:06; pinned Gerths (Fby), 1:27; placed third.
138—Logan Burt (13-1), pinned Hardin (Mal), 1:08; pinned Landon (Con), 0:05; pinned McCown (Fby), 0:32; pinned Dufalt (Con), 0:46; pinned Plowman (Con), 5:13; placed first.
145—Brady Braniff (7-8), pinned Walters (Mal), 5:13; pinned by Belt (S-RC), 0:16; decisioned Ruwe (T-H), 5-4; pinned by Anderson (Con), 0:43; placed fourth.
145—Isaac Ruwe (4-3), lost technical fall to Kaup (WP-B), 16-0, 5:57; pinned Trimm (Fby), 2:34; decisioned by Braniff (T-H), 5-4; pinned Walters (Mal), 1:42; placed fifth.
170—Dawson Schram (7-7), pinned Witte (Mal), 1:23; pinned McCown (Fby), 3:44; decisioned by Stewart (Mal), 8-1; placed second.
Grapplers go 4-1 at North Bend
Seeing their first action in nearly a month, Tekamah-Herman’s wrestlers won four of five matches from North Bend Central on Jan. 7. but superior numbers let the Benders claim a 42-24 dual meet win.
Tony Braniff, Logan Burt, Isaac Ruwe and Dawson Schram all posted pin victories for the Tigers.
Coach Dirk Desmond’s team hadn’t seen action since the Battle Creek Duals in mid-December as Tekamah-Herman and other schools in the area dealt with coronavirus concerns.
North Bend Central 42 Tekamah-Herman 24
160—Forfeited to Jake Hunke.
170—Dawson Schram pinned Wyatt Rangeloff, 1:32.
182—Forfeited to Ian Virka.
195—Open.
220—Forfeited to Demarius Bosveld.
285—Forfeited to Jace Owen.
106—Open
113—Forfeited to Dominic Conway.
120—Forfeited to Ethan Norton.
126—Open.
132—Tony Braniff pinned Zachary Mullally, 0:12.
138—Logan Burt pinned Jaden Smith, 1:28.
145— Brady Braniff pinned by Colin Rhynalds, 1:31.
152—Isaac Ruwe pinned James Kirschenmann, 1:46.