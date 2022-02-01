Burt’s third gold paces fifth-place Tigers at East Husker mat tourney

Five medalists carried Tekamah-Herman to a fifth-place finish at the East Husker Conference wrestling tournament held Jan. 29 at Leigh High School.
Their best finish since 2017 was topped by 152-lb. junior Logan Burt who won his third East Husker title. Blayne Williams at 106 lbs. and Spencer Pagels at 170 both placed second. Dawson Schram was third at 160 lbs. while Austin Breckenridge was fourth at 145.
Burt posted four falls in the preliminary matches before scoring a 13-2 major decision over Stanton’s Austin Kment while improving his season mark to 30-3. Burt becomes the school’s 15th three-time conference champ, the first since Brandon Schram in 2018, and can join Shawn Forsen, Brady Ray, Nick Uhing and Alex Metzler as a four-time champion.
Williams split his two matches in the round-robin bracket at 106 to claim a silver medal. Pagels had a much longer route. He posted two pin victories and two decisions to be paired against one of he top wrestlers in the state, Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge. Ranked number-one in Class D at 170 lbs., Belina improved to 40-2 with a fall at 1:50.
Schram won four of his five matches, all by fall, while claiming third place.
Brekenridge won two of his three preliminary matches, but his loss to Twin River’s Jackson Strain was enough to drop the Tiger junior into the consolation pool. Breckenridge won both of those matches to finish fourth.
A fifth Tiger, 170-pounder Gabe Stock, also came home with a medal. Wrestling unattached, Stock surrendered a 20-5 technical fall to Levi Belina before winning his next four matches, three by fall and the other by major decision, while claiming third place.
In action for other area schools, Daven Whitley won the gold medal at 285 to pace BRLD. Keyton Kampa placed third at 195 lbs. Tyler Archer at 120 lbs.; Agustus Gomez, 182; andLandon Redding, 220; all placed fourth.
Dominick Richter was fourth at 285 for a short-handed Oakland-Craig squad.
East Husker Conference Championships
Team Results
1. Twin River, 120.5; 2. Pender, 109.5; 3. West Point-Beemer, 108; 4. Howells-Dodge, 99.5; 5. Tekamah-Herman, 80; 6. Clarkson-Leigh, 69; 7. Wisner-Pilger, 62.5; 8, BRLD, 58; 9. Madison, 46; 10. Stanton, 42; 11. North Bend Central, 23; 12. Oakland-Craig, 12.
Individual Results
106—Blayne Williams (17-16), pinned Nate Sanderson (Pender), 4:35; Round 2 bye; lost major decision to Tycin Lampman (Wisner-Pilger), 13-0; placed second.
145—Austin Breckenridge (20-8), decisioned Ryan Woitaszewski (West Point-Beemer), 8-1; pinned Mauricio Hernandez (Madison), 1:45; pinned by Jackson Strain (Twin River, 3:51; pinned Jaden Stoklasa (Clarkson-Leigh), 2:51; decisioned Lane Belina (Howells-Dodge), 7-0; placed fourth.
152—Logan Burt (30-3), pinned Kevin Rodriguez (Madison); 0:52; pinned Austin Hegemann (Howells-Dodge) 24-25, 3:41; Round 3 bye; pinned Isaac Ruwe (Tekamah-Herman), 3:46; pinned Jake Hunke (North Bend Central), 4:00; won major decision over Tylor Kment (Stanton). 13-2; placed first
160—Dawson Schram (22-11), pinned Connor Gorski (West Point-Beemer), 2:53; pinned Brody Krusemark (Pender), 3:20; pinned Jacob Hegemann (Howells-Dodge), 0:31; lost major decision to Quinton Heineman (Pender), 15-6; pinned Jacob Hegemann (Howells-Dodge), 2:12; placed third.
170—Spencer Pagels (14-10), pinned Landon Hilliard (Oakland-Craig), 0:52; pinned Dylan Linkous (Pender), 0:31; decisioned Nate McDonald (North Bend Central), 7-6; Round 4 bye; decisioned Norman Grothe (Twin River), 7-3; pinned by Levi Belina (Howells-Dodge); 1:50; placed second.
182—Tristan Tobin (6-13), pinned Danial Mullally (North Bend Central), 1:58; pinned by Agustus Gomez (BRLD), 3:37; pinned by Jestin Bayer, 3:26; decisioned by Christian Zavala (West Point-Beemer), 8-5; decisioned by Danial Mullally (North Bend Central), 10-8; did not place.
195—Cole Booth (13-22), pinned Garrett Klausen (Oakland-Craig), 1:56; pinned by Keyton Kampa (BRLD), 1:14; pinned by Cooper Colson (West Point-Beemer), 1:25; pinned by Jonathan Mundahl (Twin River), 5:17; did not place.
Unattached Wrestlers
145—Brady Braniff (14-17), decisioned Jaden Stoklasa (Clarkson-Leigh), 8-5; pinned by Braxton Volk (Pender), 3:54; decisioned by Chase Hofmeister (Pender), 9-7 SV-1; did not place.
152—Isaac Ruwe (8-9), decisioned by Jake Hunke (North Bend Central), 11-6; Round 2 bye; pinned Kevin Rodriguez (Madison), 1:39; pinned by Logan Burt (Tekamah-Herman), 3:46; pinned by Austin Hegemann (Howells-Dodge), 3:51; pinned Sebastian Ramirez (West Point-Beemer), 1:36; did not place.
170—Gabe Stock (17-19), Round 1 bye; lost technical fall to Levi Belina (Howells-Dodge), 5:37 20-5; pinned Nathen Kaup (West Point-Beemer), 3:21; pinned Garrett Hansen (Stanton), 1:29; won major decision over Juan Garcia (BRLD), 13-3; pinned Norman Grothe (Twin River) 31-13, 2:41; placed third.