Funeral services for Carroll Nyquist were Monday, July 12, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Omaha. Burial was in Swaburg Cemetery, rural Hooper. The Craig area native went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 6, 2021, at the age of 92.
Carroll Gordon Nyquist was born Nov. 8, 1928, in Omaha to J.E. and Rachel (Monson) Nyquist as the second of five children. He grew up on a farm west of Craig and was baptized and confirmed at Elim Lutheran Church in Swaburg. Educated in rural schools through the eighth grade, Carroll graduated from Craig High School in 1946.
He always loved sports, even participating in bowling and horseshoe leagues until the age of 90. He especially liked baseball and was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Fishing was another passion he greatly enjoyed.
After a year of study at Luther College in Wahoo and summer courses at Midland University in Fremont, he taught rural school for three years in Burt County. He taught two years at Alder Grove and one year at District 13, the Engdahl school, which concluded his teaching career when a tornado destroyed the school building.
He married Rose LaVonne Lofdahl at the Craig Methodist Church on May 21, 1950. They were married for 71 years.
The family moved from rural Craig in 1956 to Gretna when Carroll began work at Millard Lumber. During his 40-year career there he progressed from hauling cement to leading the dispatch office and, finally, leading the inside sales team, called “The Hot Line.” In 1958, the family moved to Millard, where Carroll resided for the past 63 years.
Carroll and Rose joined St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Millard and were active members there, singing for decades in the choir. Carroll also served for a term as president of the congregation.
During his first week in Millard, Carroll joined the Millard Lions Club and he remained an active member until his death. He became president of the club and then District Governor for two terms. He was chairman of the Nebraska Lions Eye Institute when it was initially founded. He was named a Melvin Jones Fellow by the Lions International Foundation in 1990, a Master Builder of the Nebraska Lions Foundation by Lions International in 1992, and awarded the Hascall-Biggs Lions Legacy Award in 2015.
For his long service to the community in many ways, Carroll was elected into the Millard Education Foundation Hall of Fame in 1994 and into the Millard Business Hall of Fame by the Millard Business Association in 2016.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.E. and Rachel; his brother, Stan Nyquist; and his two sisters, Marilee Gray and Lovis Herman.
Carroll is survived by his wife, Rose; his brother, Larry; children Carol Lee (Dennis) Olsen, Dr. Paul (Cheryl) Nyquist, Roslyn (Joel) Sieh, Terry (Jennifer) Nyquist, Wendy (Michael) Sherman; 22 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren
Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Lions Eye Institute, 3925 Dewey Ave, Omaha, NE 68105; Elim Lutheran Church, 2312 Swaburg Rd, Hooper, NE 68031; St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 13271 Millard Ave., Omaha, NE 68137.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.