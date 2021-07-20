Chatt center Weekly

Hi everyone. Can you believe all of this nice rain we are getting? Our garden is doing great. Plants are huge and have lots of blooms and we have already gotten zucchini and a few tomatoes. Mother Nature is doing a great job.
Midge Green came to see us and she is looking great. Looks better than me and she has a few years on me! It has been so nice to see everyone coming back to the center. We are getting more and more all the time. Thank you for supporting us through the 15 months we were closed. We had a good year despite everything we were going through. I know there were days when you had to wait in line a little longer than you liked, but you were very nice about it. Really enjoyed all of you.
We are getting a few more people in to play cards but we could us some more. We are having Bingo every Tuesday at 1 p.m., and Carter House is hosting it. All the ladies are having a good time. Come in and try it. Kim filled in at the last minute and they said she did great. There is another job to ad to her job description! She’s getting quite a list. Thanks Kim!
Remember, we are just serving lunches at 11:30 a.m. We still do carry outs for those that would rather not come in. When calling for a meal please let us know if you are coming in or would like carry out. Carry outs will start at 11 a.m.
We are serving rolls and coffee every Thursday morning at 9:30. Please come in and join us for a good cinnamon roll with coffee for $2, and visit with people.
Any questions please call 402-374-2570, I am here to help.
So glad to see everyone coming in for meals and other activities.
We are looking for a relief cook. To help out three to four times a month. Please call me if interested.