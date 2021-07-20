Commercial wind turbines: Questions, answers still blowing in the wind

The Burt County Board of Supervisors discussed regulations concerning renewable energy at its meeting July 13. Specifically, the board members talked about recommendations offered by Curt Bromm of the law firm of Bromm Lindahl Freeman-Caddy & Lausterer in Wahoo.
Attorney Renae Feilmeier was on hand to present to the supervisors her firm’s ideas for implementing protocols on industrial wind turbines. These included setbacks for turbine installation, Conditional Use Permits and liability issues.
Feilmeier reported that setbacks should be determined by the height of the wind turbine being installed. She said there should be a setback of twice the height of the wind turbine to property lines and rights-of-way. There should be setbacks of 3.5 times the height to neighbors’ dwellings and wetlands. As for density, wind turbines could not be any closer to each other than five times the diameter of the largest rotor in the vicinity of a proposed wind turbine.
Burt County Board of Supervisors Chair and Supervisor for District No. 2 Dave Schold of Oakland, asked Feilmeier where the regulatory distance of 3.5 times the height had originated. He asked why the county couldn’t designate the setback at four times the height.
She replied that the distance had been calculated based on information from wind energy companies, wind turbine manufacturers and other sources. It was the most common distance for setbacks used in the state, she said.
According to the attorney, there are a number of state statutes (she mentioned 66-901 through 66-914) that prohibited the blocking of wind turbine installation. Later, during the public comment portion of the board meeting on the subject, it was pointed out that there were no laws prohibiting the installation of any renewable energy facilities. The Unicameral had revised said state statutes to include language that supported renewable energy – not mandated.
The exact language is: The Legislature hereby finds and declares that the use of solar energy and wind energy in Nebraska: (1) Can help reduce the nation’s reliance upon irreplaceable domestic and imported fossil fuels; (2) can reduce air and water pollution resulting from the use of conventional energy sources; (3) requires effective legislation and efficient administration of state and local programs to be of greatest value to its citizens; and (4) is of such importance to the public health, safety and welfare that the state should take appropriate action to encourage its use.
Conditional Use Permits would be required by any landowner to allow installation of a commercial wind turbine on their land. While the cost for the CUP is in the thousands of dollars, the corporations that build them receive plenty of tax money from the federal government to afford such costs. Still, they aren’t the only ones with skin in the game. The landowners are still on the hook for property tax and liability.
District No. 7 Supervisor Carl Pearson of Craig said in addition to the corporation, the landowner should be a co-applicant on the CUP and be held responsible for the decommissioning costs, as well.
Paul Richards of Decatur, Supervisor of District No. 4, agreed with Pearson.
“I think they need to be held responsible,” he said. “They are the ones bringing this to the land.”
Prior to construction, the corporation building the wind turbine must take out a decommissioning security. This means a financial instrument would posted or given by a wind developer to Burt County to ensure sufficient funding is available for removal of a wind turbine and reclamation at the end of the useful life of such a system.
Decommissioning generally occurs after the wind turbine has been active for about 20-30 years. According to Brian R. Zelenak, manager, Regulatory Administration, Xcel Energy, in a report about a wind farm in Minnesota, a conservative estimate for a decommissioning expense was approximately $445,000 per turbine – in 2009.
Again, the corporation would have ample tax funds provided to them by the federal government to cover such an expenditure. The landowner may not be so fortunate.
Another liability issue concerned the installation, re-installation and decommissioning of the turbines. Feilmeier said that the corporation owning the wind turbines would be responsible for restoring roadways, bridges, etc., damaged or degraded after such work. Schold said he wanted the phrase “and repairs and maintenance” added to the proviso.
After decommissioning or if damage occurs and replacement parts are needed, Schold was concerned about what became of the worn out or broken parts of the turbines. He said he didn’t want piles of turbines or equipment stacked up on property in Burt County.
This is a justified concern. According to EcoWatch, when turbine blades reach the end of their usefulness, most are sawed into transportable pieces and hauled to landfills, where they never break down. Wind farm operators tend to upgrade or “repower” their turbines about once a decade, which results in piles of old blades. Due to this, tens of thousands of aging blades are being removed and have nowhere to go but landfills, according to Bloomberg Green.
It is estimated that 8,000 blades will be decommissioned each year until 2024. The International Renewable Energy Agency predicts that we’ll have to deal with a cumulative tens of millions of tons of old turbine blades by 2050
The final issue of liability brought up was about fires. Richards stated that fire issues in the commercial wind turbines located in other areas seem to be prevalent.
“It doesn’t seem there’s too many days between fire incidents,” he said.
Supervisor of District No. 3 Ted Connealy of Tekamah asked, what if the fire manages to get into someone’s corn and burns up the crop? Feilmeier answered that such an occurrence would be an insurance issue.
The advent of corporate wind energy farms in Burt County could result in many changes. Those who own property with a wind turbine installed would have extra hoops to jump through when attempting to sell any part or parcel of that land due to the setbacks. They would also have to deal with the CUP as would anyone purchasing their property. Should the corporation that owns the wind turbine(s) be sold, a new CUP would need to be applied for and signed.
Furthermore, after the installation of a commercial wind turbine on someone’s property, neighbors of that property are faced with several restriction on what they can do with their land. According to the Unicameral: As the use of wind energy devices increases, the possibility of future obstruction of such devices by structures or vegetation will also increase. They declare that it is essential to protect wind energy installations by restricting neighbors’ ability to construct or plant anything that may interfere with the operation of the wind turbine.
They also include guidelines directing counties to include “considerations for the encouragement of solar energy and wind energy use and the protection of access to solar energy and wind energy in all applicable zoning regulations or ordinances and comprehensive development plans.”
This would include (but not limit) the right of the county government to regulate height, location, setback and use of structures on neighboring property that might inhibit wind turbines. The county government would also control neighbors’ ability to plant vegetation of a certain height and location as well as the types and location of energy systems and their components to encourage and protect wind turbine use.
While the statutes do not explicitly state that counties cannot ban wind turbines from being introduced in their counties, they do say counties can take measures to keep subdivisions and municipalities from doing so. The statute states that any time a regulation or ordinance would “prevent or unduly restrict the use of solar energy systems or wind energy conversion systems” the county is authorized to grant an exception to “relieve such restriction and protect access to solar energy or wind energy.”
It seems while the efficacy and the safety of industrial wind turbines as a substantial power source to replace fossil fuels is still up in the air, the decision to enforce their use has been procured by the corporate interests involved.