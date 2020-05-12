Burt County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Julie Hall reports that their office is open for phone and virtual appointments only, but will still work with farmers for timely filing of their crop acreage report for 2020.
Maps were mailed to producers with instructions for completing the maps. The maps need to report the crop planted, the planting date, the number of acres, who has risk in the crop and the percent of share, whether the crop is irrigated or non-irrigated and the intended use for the crop. After planting is complete and the maps have the required information entered, producers should return the maps within 10 days. Maps can be returned by mail, e-mail, fax or placed in the drop box
After completed maps and all acreage reporting information is received, we will make the certification updates and then contact the producer for a signature on their FSA-578.
The deadline for acreage certification is July 15, 2020. This includes common spring-planted crops, such as corn, soybeans and spring-seeded alfalfa, but also includes Conservation Reserve program acres and perennial grass.
“In order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers must file an accurate crop acreage report by the deadline,” said Hall. “Our staff is still able to assist producers in completing acreage reports, including providing maps.”
Producers who have questions on any FSA Program, can contact the Burt County FSA office at (402) 374-1920 Extension 2. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.