Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, 9 a.m.
Judge - Megan Knievel, Ewing
Superintendents: Richard Elske, and Brandi Salestrom
Exhibitors: Juliana Anderson, Decatur; Meadow Anderson, Fremont; Bailey Blackford, Herman; Leah Clark, Decatur; Reese Hansen, Herman; Sierra Heckenlaible, Decatur; Skylar McMullin, Decatur; Kaylee Raue, Decatur; Kristi Raue, Decatur; Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft.
SHOWMANSHIP CLASSES
Senior Showmanship (15-18)
1st Skylar McMullin, Decatur
Champion Senior Showmanship
Skylar McMullin
Trophy - Sponsored by First Bank of Bancroft, Bancroft
Intermediate Showmanship (12-14)
Second Purple, Leah Clark, Decatur; First Purple, Sierra Heckenlaible, Decatur; Blue, Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft
Champion Intermediate
Showmanship
Sierra Heckenlaible
Trophy - Sponsored by Gerald & Mardelle Ludwig, Bennington
Reserve Champion
Intermediate Showmanship
Leah Clark
Junior Showmanship (8-11
First Blue, Meadow Anderson, Fremont; Third Blue, Kaylee Raue, Decatur; Second Blue, Kristi Raue, Decatur
Trophy - Sponsored by Gerald & Mardelle Ludwig, Bennington
Aged Mares
First Purple, Kristi Raue, Decatur; Second Purple, Leah Clark, Decatur, Has to pick Mare or Gelding;Purple, Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft
Champion Mare at Halter
Kristi Raue
Special Awards - Sponsored by Brandi Salestrom, Tekamah
Reserve Champion Mare at Halter
Leah Clark
Aged Geldings
Blue, Bailey Blackford, Herman, Purple, Aaliyah Soll, Bancrof; Blue, Sierra Heckenlaible, Decatur; Second Purple, Kaylee Raue, Decatur; First Purple, Meadow Anderson, Fremont; Blue, Skylar McMullin, Decat
Champion Gelding at Halter
Meadow Anderson
Special Award - Sponsored by Bacon Family Farms, Lyons
Reserve Champion
Gelding at Halter
Kaylee Raue
Yearling & Younger Ponies
First Purple, Meadow Anderson, Fremont.
Champion Pony at Halter
Meadow Anderson, Fremont
Special Award - Sponsored by Tri County Saddle Club
Walk Trot Pleasure
Blue, Meadow Anderson, Fremont; Second Blue, Kaylee Raue, Decatur; First Blue, Kristi Raue,Decatur.
Western Pleasure 14.2 Hands
& Under (all ages)
First Purple, Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft .
Champion Western Pleasure 14.2 Hands & Under
Aaliyah Soll
Trophy - Red Barn Vet Clinic
Senior Western Pleasure
Over 14.2 Hands
First Purple, Bailey Blackford, Herman; Blue, Sierra Heckenlaible, Decatur; Second Purple, Skylar McMullin, Decatur.
Champion Senior
Western Pleasure
Bailey Blackford
Trophy - Sponsored by Dan Frink
Reserve Champion Senior
Western Pleasure
Skylar McMullin.
Junior Western Pleasure
Over 14.2 Hands
Blue, Leah Clark, Decatur; First Purple, Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft
Champion Junior
Western Pleasure
Aaliyah Soll
Trophy - Sponsored by Kelli Paulson-Crist Family, Tekamah
Walk-Trot Horsemanship
(all ages)
Blue, Meadow Anderson, Fremont; First Blue,Kaylee Raue, Decatur; Blue, Kristi Raue, DecaturSenior Western Horsemanship
Purple, Bailey Blackford, Herman; First Purple, Sierra Heckenlaible, Decatu; Second Purple, Skylar McMullin, Decatur
Champion Senior
Western Horsemanship
Sierra Hecknlaible
Trophy - Sponsored by Dan & Konie Small, Decatur
Reserve Senior
Western Horsemanship
Skylar McMullin
Junior Western Horsemanship
Blue, Leah Clark, Decatur; First Purple, Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft.
Champion Junior
Western Horsemanship
Aaliyah Soll
Trophy - Sponsored by Richard Elske Family, Tekamah
Senior Reining
First Purple, Bailey Blackford, Herman; Second Purple, Skylar McMullin, Decatur.
Junior Reining
First Purple, Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft.
Champion Senior Reining
Bailey Blackford
Trophy - Sponsored by Steiny’s General Store, Lyons
Reserve Champion
Senior Reining
Skylar McMullin
Champion Junior Reining
Aaliyah Soll
Trophy - Sponsored by Jackie Anderson, Decatur
Senior Pole Bending
Second Purple, Sierra Heckenlaible, Decatur; First Purple, Skylar McMullin, Decatur
Junior Pole Bending
White, Leah Clark, Decatur, First Purple, Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft.
Senior Barrel Racing
Second Purple, Sierra Heckenlaible, Decatur; First Purple, Skylar McMullin, Decatur.
Junior Barrel Racing
First Purple, Leah Clark, Decatur; Blue, Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft
Champion Senior Pole Bending
Skylar McMullin
Trophy - Sponsored by Morrow Kennels, Tekamah
Reserve Champion
Senior Pole Bending
Sierra Heckenlaible
Champion Junior Pole Bending
Aaliyah Soll
Trophy - Sponsored by Lucky 13 4-H Club
Champion Senior
Barrel Racing
Skylar McMullin
Trophy - Sponsored by Richard Elske Family, Tekamah
Reserve Champion
Senior Barrel Racing
Sierra Heckenlaible
Champion Junior
Barrel Racing
Leah Clark
Trophy - Sponsored by Toolys Bottle Shop, Decatur
Senior Trail Class
First Purple, Bailey Blackford, Herman; Blue, Sierra Heckenlaible, Decatur.
Junior Trail Class
First Purple, Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft
Champion Senior Trail Class
Bailey Blackford
Trophy - Sponsored by Lucky 13 4-H Club
Champion Junior Trail Class
Aaliyah Sol
Trophy - Sponsored by Trailblazers 4-H Club
HIGH POINT AWARDS
PRESENTATION
Champion Senior High Point Skylar McMullin, Decatur
Special award - Sponsored by Windy Hill Sport Horses, Tekamah
Special rosette - Sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America
Reserve Champion Senior High Point
Bailey Blackford, Herman
Trophy - Sponsored by First Northeast Bank of Nebraska
Champion Junior High Point
Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft
Special award - Sponsored by Kelly & Marcie Lechtenberg, Oakland
Special rosette - Sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America
Reserve Junior High Point
Leah Clark, Decatur
Trophy - Sponsored by First Northeast Bank of Nebraska