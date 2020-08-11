Burt County Fair horse show

Skylar McMullin of Decatur leads one of his show horses to a cool spot for a drink of water. McMullin was one of 10 exhibitors at the Burt County Fair Horse Show held in Oakland July 20. He participated in Senior Showmanship, Senior Western Horsemanship, Senior Reining, Senior Pole Bending and Senior Barrel Racing at the show.

 Photo by CassieZ Photography

Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, 9 a.m.

Judge - Megan Knievel, Ewing

Superintendents: Richard Elske, and Brandi Salestrom

Exhibitors: Juliana Anderson, Decatur; Meadow Anderson, Fremont; Bailey Blackford, Herman; Leah Clark, Decatur; Reese Hansen, Herman; Sierra Heckenlaible, Decatur; Skylar McMullin, Decatur; Kaylee Raue, Decatur; Kristi Raue, Decatur; Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft.

SHOWMANSHIP CLASSES

Senior Showmanship (15-18)

1st Skylar McMullin, Decatur

Champion Senior Showmanship

Skylar McMullin

Trophy - Sponsored by First Bank of Bancroft, Bancroft

Intermediate Showmanship (12-14)

Second Purple, Leah Clark, Decatur; First Purple, Sierra Heckenlaible, Decatur; Blue, Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft

Champion Intermediate

Showmanship

Sierra Heckenlaible

Trophy - Sponsored by Gerald & Mardelle Ludwig, Bennington

Reserve Champion

Intermediate Showmanship

Leah Clark

Junior Showmanship (8-11

First Blue, Meadow Anderson, Fremont; Third Blue, Kaylee Raue, Decatur; Second Blue, Kristi Raue, Decatur

Trophy - Sponsored by Gerald & Mardelle Ludwig, Bennington

Aged Mares

First Purple, Kristi Raue, Decatur; Second Purple, Leah Clark, Decatur, Has to pick Mare or Gelding;Purple, Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft

Champion Mare at Halter

Kristi Raue

Special Awards - Sponsored by Brandi Salestrom, Tekamah

Reserve Champion Mare at Halter

Leah Clark

Aged Geldings

Blue, Bailey Blackford, Herman, Purple, Aaliyah Soll, Bancrof; Blue, Sierra Heckenlaible, Decatur; Second Purple, Kaylee Raue, Decatur; First Purple, Meadow Anderson, Fremont; Blue, Skylar McMullin, Decat

Champion Gelding at Halter

Meadow Anderson

Special Award - Sponsored by Bacon Family Farms, Lyons

Reserve Champion

Gelding at Halter

Kaylee Raue

Yearling & Younger Ponies

First Purple, Meadow Anderson, Fremont.

Champion Pony at Halter

Meadow Anderson, Fremont

Special Award - Sponsored by Tri County Saddle Club

Walk Trot Pleasure

Blue, Meadow Anderson, Fremont; Second Blue, Kaylee Raue, Decatur; First Blue, Kristi Raue,Decatur.

Western Pleasure 14.2 Hands

& Under (all ages)

First Purple, Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft .

Champion Western Pleasure 14.2 Hands & Under

Aaliyah Soll

Trophy - Red Barn Vet Clinic

Senior Western Pleasure

Over 14.2 Hands

First Purple, Bailey Blackford, Herman; Blue, Sierra Heckenlaible, Decatur; Second Purple, Skylar McMullin, Decatur.

Champion Senior

Western Pleasure

Bailey Blackford

Trophy - Sponsored by Dan Frink

Reserve Champion Senior

Western Pleasure

Skylar McMullin.

Junior Western Pleasure

Over 14.2 Hands

Blue, Leah Clark, Decatur; First Purple, Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft

Champion Junior

Western Pleasure

Aaliyah Soll

Trophy - Sponsored by Kelli Paulson-Crist Family, Tekamah

Walk-Trot Horsemanship

(all ages)

Blue, Meadow Anderson, Fremont; First Blue,Kaylee Raue, Decatur; Blue, Kristi Raue, DecaturSenior Western Horsemanship

Purple, Bailey Blackford, Herman; First Purple, Sierra Heckenlaible, Decatu; Second Purple, Skylar McMullin, Decatur

Champion Senior

Western Horsemanship

Sierra Hecknlaible

Trophy - Sponsored by Dan & Konie Small, Decatur

Reserve Senior

Western Horsemanship

Skylar McMullin

Junior Western Horsemanship

Blue, Leah Clark, Decatur; First Purple, Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft.

Champion Junior

Western Horsemanship

Aaliyah Soll

Trophy - Sponsored by Richard Elske Family, Tekamah

Senior Reining

First Purple, Bailey Blackford, Herman; Second Purple, Skylar McMullin, Decatur.

Junior Reining

First Purple, Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft.

Champion Senior Reining

Bailey Blackford

Trophy - Sponsored by Steiny’s General Store, Lyons

Reserve Champion

Senior Reining

Skylar McMullin

Champion Junior Reining

Aaliyah Soll

Trophy - Sponsored by Jackie Anderson, Decatur

Senior Pole Bending

Second Purple, Sierra Heckenlaible, Decatur; First Purple, Skylar McMullin, Decatur

Junior Pole Bending

White, Leah Clark, Decatur, First Purple, Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft.

Senior Barrel Racing

Second Purple, Sierra Heckenlaible, Decatur; First Purple, Skylar McMullin, Decatur.

Junior Barrel Racing

First Purple, Leah Clark, Decatur; Blue, Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft

Champion Senior Pole Bending

Skylar McMullin

Trophy - Sponsored by Morrow Kennels, Tekamah

Reserve Champion

Senior Pole Bending

Sierra Heckenlaible

Champion Junior Pole Bending

Aaliyah Soll

Trophy - Sponsored by Lucky 13 4-H Club

Champion Senior

Barrel Racing

Skylar McMullin

Trophy - Sponsored by Richard Elske Family, Tekamah

Reserve Champion

Senior Barrel Racing

Sierra Heckenlaible

Champion Junior

Barrel Racing

Leah Clark

Trophy - Sponsored by Toolys Bottle Shop, Decatur

Senior Trail Class

First Purple, Bailey Blackford, Herman; Blue, Sierra Heckenlaible, Decatur.

Junior Trail Class

First Purple, Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft

Champion Senior Trail Class

Bailey Blackford

Trophy - Sponsored by Lucky 13 4-H Club

Champion Junior Trail Class

Aaliyah Sol

Trophy - Sponsored by Trailblazers 4-H Club

HIGH POINT AWARDS

PRESENTATION

Champion Senior High Point Skylar McMullin, Decatur

Special award - Sponsored by Windy Hill Sport Horses, Tekamah

Special rosette - Sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America

Reserve Champion Senior High Point

Bailey Blackford, Herman

Trophy - Sponsored by First Northeast Bank of Nebraska

Champion Junior High Point

Aaliyah Soll, Bancroft

Special award - Sponsored by Kelly & Marcie Lechtenberg, Oakland

Special rosette - Sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America

Reserve Junior High Point

Leah Clark, Decatur

Trophy - Sponsored by First Northeast Bank of Nebraska