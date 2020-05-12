Nebraska continues to perform well regarding responding to the 2020 Census. In figures released last week for data as of Monday, April 20, Nebraska ranked fourth highest/best with 58.1 percent of households having responded, according to David Drozd at the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research.
The national response rate is 51.0 percent.
In general urban areas are doing a little better. Sarpy, Seward, and Howard counties are at the top, currently with about 65 percent of households having responded. These areas are outlying/commuting areas for the Omaha, Lincoln, and Grand Island metros respectively. Lancaster County ranks fourth and even highly diverse Douglas County with many “hard to count” areas is 13th, Drozd said.
Other areas tending to do well have a medium-sized community serving as a regional center for goods/services like Platte, Madison, Adams, and Gage counties, which rank 7th through 10th.
Burt County shows a 54.9 percent response rate, 25th in the state.
The areas that seem to be lagging are predominately rural, Drozd said. For example, Morrill County (Bridgeport), Chase County (Imperial) and Webster County (Red Cloud) are more than 25 points below their 2010 response rate, a gap that ranks them in the bottom 10 Nebraska counties. For comparison, Sarpy, Seward, and Howard counties are less than 10 percent away from matching their 2010 rates; Lancaster County is 11 percent below its 2010 rate.
A map shows that lower responses are generally in western Nebraska. Some of the counties with the lowest rates— (Hooker, Thomas and Thurston, for example—are not fair comparisons as many of their forms were to be hand-delivered, and that operation was stopped shortly after it was started given the virus.
“Generally, we’ve seen relatively good response in most more populated areas, while some more rural areas are lagging,” Drozd said.
The Census timeline has been pushed back 2 to 4 months, Drozd added, so there is still time to reply to the census questionnaire.
Area resident are reminded that:
• The Census is safe and confidential. Personal information cannot be identified or used by ICE or law enforcement.
• The Census is easy, asking only 10 generic questions that take about 10 minutes once every 10 years.
• The Census is important because about $20,000 per person flows back to local areas over a decade from population-based federal funding formulas.
• You matter and you count. This is true everywhere but especially in rural areas, Drozd said, that have often been depopulating. “We want the best count possible.