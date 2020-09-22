Here’s your chance to do some dairy judging without ever stepping in the barn! The Nebraska 4-H/FFA dairy judging contest is open to current enrolled 4-H members ages 10-18 years old on Jan. 1, 2020 AND agricultural education (FFA) students enrolled in an agricultural education class.
Registration: September 14-28 Closes at 5:00 pm on the 28th.
Contest Awards:
• 4-H will be awarding ribbons, medals, $500 UNL College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources College Scholarship and Nebraska 4-H Foundation monetary awards.
• FFA will be awarding ribbons, medals & plaques.
Registration Fee (Required): $5/contestant (Contestants competing in 4-H and FFA will pay $5 fee to both organizations.)
• 4-H Registration: Made by 4-H members utilizing the 4-H Enrollment system (https://ne.4honline.com/) -> Log In -> “Continue to Family” -> (bottom of page) “Register A Member In An Event” by (1) selecting member (2) selecting event -> “Register” & continue through the payment process until confirmation
• FFA Registration: Made by FFA Advisors utilizing the state CDE website.
Judging (Online) Contest:
• Opens: Monday, Oct. 5
at 8 am
• Closes: Monday, Oct. 12
at 5 pm
• When judging opens, registered 4-H and FFA contestants will receive an email message (via email addresses used to register contestant) with the link to the classes and Google form for submitting their final class placings.
Rules & Regulations:
• This year’s 4-H/FFA Dairy Cattle Judging Contest will be completed virtually online using still-life photos with multiple photos of each animal.
• Contestants will be making placings for 7-8 cow classes. No questions will be asked and no reasons will be taken.
• Classes will include all breeds – Ayrshire, Brown Swiss, Guernsey, Holstein, Jersey, Milking Shorthorn, Red & White
• Contestants are required to make class placing (judge) on their own with NO HELP from others.
• Prepared judging aids are NOT allowed.
• Official judge(s) will make official placings on classes AFTER judging closes (10/12/20).
• Official placings and cuts will be posted with contest results on Nebraska State 4-H and/or Nebraska State FFA websites. A message will be sent to the 4-H contestants and FFA Advisors (via email addresses used to register contestants).
This sounds like a great way for 4-H Leaders and FFA Advisors and family members to give their members/students the opportunity to learn about dairy judging at a minimal cost. Give it a try and register now!