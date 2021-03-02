 Skip to main content
2021 enrollment deadline looms

The deadline is fast approaching for election and 2021 enrollment in the Agriculture Risk Coverage-Price Loss Coverage safety net programs, Burt County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Julie Hall said last week. The deadline for all required signatures is March 15, 2021.

“To those that have already responded, we thank you,” Hall said. “If you have not, please call the office today.”

ARC provides income support payments on historical base acres when actual crop revenue declines below a specified guaranteed level. PLC provides income support payments on historical base acres when the effective price for a covered commodity falls below its reference price.

Producers can elect coverage and enroll in ARC-County or PLC on a crop-by-crop basis, or ARC-Individual for the entire farm, for the 2021 crop year. If an election is not submitted by the deadline of March 15, 2021, the election defaults to the current election for crops on the farm from the prior crop year.

Although election changes for 2021 are optional, enrollment (signed contract) is required for each year of the program. If a producer has a multi-year contract on the farm and wants to make an election change for 2021, it will be necessary for all producers on the farm to sign a new contract.

Producers wishing to make a change in their program elections need to contact Hall’s office immediately if they have not already done so.

She said her staff has sent a postcard reminder to all farm operators they work with that did not have a contract signed for 2021.

“If you received a postcard from the office a couple of weeks ago, that was your notification that we had sent your contract earlier,” Hall said. “The national office recently sent a postcard to all farms that did not have an approved 2021 ARCPLC contract.”

Producers who have questions on any FSA program should contact the Burt County Farm Service Agency office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.

