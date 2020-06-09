Chuck Rogers Jr., has been doing business in Tekamah for half a century. His entrepreneurial spirit has seen him become successful in three diverse endeavors.
Rogers started working at his father’s automobile dealership – Chuck Rogers Motor Sales. He would eventually buy the business from his father in 2001. Now named Chuck Rogers Auto Sales, the company is still going strong at its location on Highway 75.
“I do what I do because I enjoy it,” Rogers said.
One of his favorite things about car sales is the acquisition of stock. He said he enjoys buying a car to re-sell and likes to attend auctions. There are too many online auctions in his opinion.
“I prefer to see the cars in person,” Rogers said. “I like being around the car scene.”
Looking out his office window he stated that he has let his inventory dwindle. There are a few high-end cars on the lot, but he needs to get a few more vehicles in his selection, he said.
The office he uses for his auto sales also serves as the main base for his other two ventures – Rogers Mini Storage and Rogers Burt County Real Estate.
It could be argued that for Rogers to wind up selling cars was destiny; following in his father’s footsteps and all. But, his second business was pure serendipity.
“Back in 1995, I needed some storage space for the car dealership,” he said. “I built a storage area and had room left over.”
So, he rented the space out. Quickly. That prompted him to build another storage facility. That also filled up quickly. Along came the third building. Probably the only reason he stopped, was he ran out of ground on which to construct storage buildings.
Rogers’ third commercial endeavor came about organically. In his years of customer service he had come to enjoy seeing people acquiring new or better things.
He decided real estate was another opportunity to both make revenue and that connection. Thus, in 2004 he opened a new office in the old office. This one would sell houses.
“I’m not outgoing, but I like working with people,” Rogers said. “It’s fun to see people get a new home.”