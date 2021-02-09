4-H concession stand help needed

The Lee Valley Auction Concession stand is an opportunity for every 4-H Club to get a piece of the profits. The Auction is Thursday, Feb. 18 and help is needed all day, as well as for set up the evening before for a few hours.
4-H members, parents, friends and/or leaders are welcome to make a quick and easy day of this.
Our Extension office manager, Jenn Peterson is coordinating the effort this year and she has the helper sign-up sheet. Of course the most help is needed over the extended noon hour, but there are plenty of time slots to fill.
Please give Jenn a call at the Extension office at 402-374-2929 and sign up for a few hours. Like anything like this, it’s not really work, it’s fun…usually! We will hope for decent weather and that will guarantee more fun! Remember, you’ll be working in a mostly unheated metal building, so dressing CUTE is totally OUT! Snow boots, chore boots (semi-clean please) overalls, hats and lots of layers. Of course masks will need to be worn! Hope to be hearing from you!
Burt County 4-H welcome
signs are UP!
The Burt County 4-H Council started this project more years ago than I care to remember, running into red tape, delays, re-newed red tape, but finally SUCCESS! Thanks to current 4-H Council member, Scott Niewohner and the Burt County Public Power District we have bright, beautiful new “Burt County 4-H Welcomes You!” signs on every highway leading into Burt County!
Our Burt County 4-H pride shows proudly again!
Thanks to everyone who make this project a success!
Celebrate 4-H often and WELL!
February is Nebraska 4-H month and March 7-13 is Burt County 4-H week!
Start making plans now to celebrate five weeks of 4-H excitement! Here is what is being planned for Nebraska 4-H Month. You are welcome to join in on these fun ideas, or borrow/alter them for use during our Burt County 4-H Week! Then make sure you send in your activities, club or individual to me, Mary Loftis at mloftis2@unl.edu to be recognized as officially “Clover Crazy!”
Happy Nebraska 4-H Month!
Every year, Nebraska 4-H Month sees thousands of young people, parents, volunteers, and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. While celebrations may look different this year, we are still looking forward to celebrating with you in new ways.
Check out the Nebraska 4-H Month virtual backgrounds and the new Nebraska 4-H - I Belong Facebook profile frame. Be sure to join Nebraska 4-H on social media and celebrate with us each Friday.
4-H Professionals
Appreciation Day
Friday, February 5
Take some time to thank your local 4-H Educators, Assistants, and Staff for all the hard work they put in throughout the year.
4-H Volunteer Appreciation Day
Friday, February 12
This is a great opportunity to thank the 4-H volunteers in your life, including 4-H Club and Project Leaders.
4-H Spirit Day
Friday, February 19
Show off your 4-H spirit by wearing green or a 4-H clover! Share your pictures on social media using #iBelong.
4-H Sponsor & Donor Day
Friday, February 26
Contact your local Extension office for a list of local sponsors or donors you can write thank you notes to.