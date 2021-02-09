 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4-H concession stand help needed

4-H concession stand help needed

  • 2 min to read

The Lee Valley Auction Concession stand is an opportunity for every 4-H Club to get a piece of the profits. The Auction is Thursday, Feb. 18 and help is needed all day, as well as for set up the evening before for a few hours.

4-H members, parents, friends and/or leaders are welcome to make a quick and easy day of this.

Our Extension office manager, Jenn Peterson is coordinating the effort this year and she has the helper sign-up sheet. Of course the most help is needed over the extended noon hour, but there are plenty of time slots to fill.

Please give Jenn a call at the Extension office at 402-374-2929 and sign up for a few hours. Like anything like this, it’s not really work, it’s fun…usually! We will hope for decent weather and that will guarantee more fun! Remember, you’ll be working in a mostly unheated metal building, so dressing CUTE is totally OUT! Snow boots, chore boots (semi-clean please) overalls, hats and lots of layers. Of course masks will need to be worn! Hope to be hearing from you!

Burt County 4-H welcome

signs are UP!

The Burt County 4-H Council started this project more years ago than I care to remember, running into red tape, delays, re-newed red tape, but finally SUCCESS! Thanks to current 4-H Council member, Scott Niewohner and the Burt County Public Power District we have bright, beautiful new “Burt County 4-H Welcomes You!” signs on every highway leading into Burt County!

Our Burt County 4-H pride shows proudly again!

Thanks to everyone who make this project a success!

Celebrate 4-H often and WELL!

February is Nebraska 4-H month and March 7-13 is Burt County 4-H week!

Start making plans now to celebrate five weeks of 4-H excitement! Here is what is being planned for Nebraska 4-H Month. You are welcome to join in on these fun ideas, or borrow/alter them for use during our Burt County 4-H Week! Then make sure you send in your activities, club or individual to me, Mary Loftis at mloftis2@unl.edu to be recognized as officially “Clover Crazy!”

Happy Nebraska 4-H Month!

Every year, Nebraska 4-H Month sees thousands of young people, parents, volunteers, and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. While celebrations may look different this year, we are still looking forward to celebrating with you in new ways.

Check out the Nebraska 4-H Month virtual backgrounds and the new Nebraska 4-H - I Belong Facebook profile frame. Be sure to join Nebraska 4-H on social media and celebrate with us each Friday.

4-H Professionals

Appreciation Day

Friday, February 5

Take some time to thank your local 4-H Educators, Assistants, and Staff for all the hard work they put in throughout the year.

4-H Volunteer Appreciation Day

Friday, February 12

This is a great opportunity to thank the 4-H volunteers in your life, including 4-H Club and Project Leaders.

4-H Spirit Day

Friday, February 19

Show off your 4-H spirit by wearing green or a 4-H clover! Share your pictures on social media using #iBelong.

4-H Sponsor & Donor Day

Friday, February 26

Contact your local Extension office for a list of local sponsors or donors you can write thank you notes to.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lois Wachter
Lifestyles

Lois Wachter

  • 1 min to read

Funeral services for Lois Wachter were held Thursday Feb. 4, 2021, at PassageWay church in Blair. The 78-year-old Blair woman went to be with …

Lifestyles

Chatt Center Weekly

  • 1 min to read

Hi everyone. Hope you are all doing well. Haven’t seen snow like that for a long time. I liked it, but I know a lot of you don’t.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News