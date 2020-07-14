The 4-H Culinary Challenge Contest “zoomed” into the future with 4-H members taking part via computer as they interviewed with the contest judge.
In the Junior Division, Logan Gramke of Oakland earned Champion honors with his Cinco de Mayo celebration chicken tacos. Little sister, Genevieve Gramke earned Reserve Champion honors with her camp out breakfast meal featuring homemade pancakes.
In the Intermediate Division: Lily Ann Willing of Tekamah invited the judge to her Family 4th of July BBQ. Her special food was cheesy potatoes. She won Champion for her entry. Ashlynne Gramke of Oakland garnered Reserve Champion as well as the pork award with her Sunday brunch themed table and her breakfast casserole using ham and sausage.
The Senior Division champion was Madison Enstrom of Craig. She also won the pork award with her pizza loaf surprise using ground pork.
These beautiful tables will be on display in the 4-H Building during the Burt County Fair. The 4-H Building will be open limited hours during the fair. It will be open Friday, July 17, 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and then again from 4 -7 p.m. On Sunday hours will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.