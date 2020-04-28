Help slow the spread of COVID-19
4-Her’s, friends and families your talent and time are needed! We were recently contacted by our local health department with a request to answer a need. They need cloth face masks. Please join us in this challenge so we can help out and provide cloth face masks in our communities!
The website for the preferred pattern is located at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html. **Tip: The pattern calls for six inches of elastic and this is not long enough for an adult face. Please double that to 12 inches or adjust according to what you have available.
We are excited to be a part of this project! Be sure to take pictures, share them and also enroll in the Citizenship 4-H project as a Service Item as well as the Burt County 4-H Caring Clovers fair exhibit!
Counties participating are Madison, Cuming and Burt. (at this time) Please call ahead to arrange a drop off time of the masks to the Burt County Extension office by calling 402-374-2929 and we will deliver them to the local health department for community distribution. Thank you! Your efforts WILL make a difference!