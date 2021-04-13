4-H Speech contest success

If you wanted to see the movers, shakers and speakers of the future you should have been at the Burt County 4-H Public Speaking Contest last Monday, April 5 at the Tekamah Presbyterian Church.
Twenty different 4-H members competed in 22 different contests and as always did a great job!
One of the highlights of the evening was having 8 Clover Kid 4-H members step up to the front of the room to give their Show and Tell information. These are 5-7 year old 4-H members and with the supportive help of Mom in many of the cases, they all did an outstanding job sharing their information.
Cora Okereke of Oakland was excited to tell the group all about where she lived – including on Earth – third rock from the sun!
Maddox Camron of Tekamah shared a picture of a deer he has in his room. He says his Dad likes to hunt them while Shawn Rayburn of Oakland had the only live animal show and tell as he showed and talked about his baby chick. Natalie Timm of Lyons showed the neat things she and her sister had made from pipe cleaners and Amelia Brand of Tekamah showed her Smartlink Dragons puzzle and how to put it together. Trent Miller of Lyons shared the birdhouse he made with his Dad which he painted himself. Garrison Gramke of Oakland talked about the Dynamite Dinosaurs he proudly collects. Rounding out the non-competitive Clover Kid group was Hayden Johansen of Oakland who explained about her ballet and tap dance lessons while showing her ballet shoes. These members all received 4-H Clover Kid ribbons and will receive their $2.00 premium after the county fair.
In the competitive portion of the 4-H Speech Contest in the Junior Division – ages 8-10 – Genevieve Gramke of Oakland won Champion honors with her speech on “My Crazy First Year in 4-H”. She shared about competing in contests via Zoom, modeling on video and uploading it and finally actually showing at the county fair during the pandemic!
Carsyn Miller of Lyons took us on an exciting trip to purchase his 4-H pigs for the county fair at an auction in his speech titled “Sold!” He received reserve champion honors. Caroline Timm, of Lyons also received a purple ribbon for her speech on “Important Things to Know about Chickens.” She is really excited about this project area and will do a great job raising chickens.
In the Intermediate Division ages 11-13; Hope Roscoe of Lyons won champion honors with her speech on “Getting Going with Goats”. She did such a great job sharing how she convinced her family to let her get goats, one of the young spectators in the audience asked their parent “Can I get a goat?” (I think the answer was “NO!”)
Also in the Intermediate Division, Alexander Timm of Lyons who shared great reasons “Why Kids Should Cook” in his speech, but warned you need to stay in the kitchen or the smoke detectors may go off! He received a blue ribbon. Elisabeth Vogel of Craig also received a blue ribbon for her speech on how to recognize and handle stress which was titled “Chill Out.” Most of the competitors (and parents) could relate to this topic!
The Senior Division champion award went to Paul Roscoe of Lyons for his speech titled “4-H Inspired”. He emphasized the areas of 4-H he had been inspired by including public speaking, leadership and developing an attitude of service.
Reserve champion went to Madison Enstrom of Craig. She told how to be “A Healthier You” by washing your hands, eating nutritious foods and getting exercise.
In the Public Service Announcement (PSA) Contest 60 second commercials on 4-H were given radio style from the back of the room.
Patrick Rayburn of Oakland tested the waters of this contest by giving one of the pre-written PSA’s and earning a participation ribbon.
In the Intermediate Division Original PSA (ages 11-13) Hope Roscoe of Lyons claimed champion honors with Ashlynne Gramke of Oakland earning reserve champion. Elisabeth Vogel of Craig also received a purple ribbon as well as the pork award. Linden Anderson of Lyons received a blue ribbon and a pork award.
In the Senior Division John Roscoe of Lyons may have been the only competitor, but he truly won champion honors for his PSA.
Many of these 4-H members are eligible to compete in the state public speaking contest in June. Those details will be shared at a later time.
These 4-H members always make me so very proud as I know this little step in their 4-H career can yield amazing results in their futures. Learning to speak in public will always be an asset as they continue in school, at church, in their community and in places we can only dream of.