Are you and your dog at home with nothing to do? Have you thought of training your dog, but didn’t know where to start? Join the 4-H Virtual Dog Club to get started on training your dog at home. You just need a few minutes each day to build the relationship with your dog and improve their behavior. The Virtual Dog Club will provide some training tips each week with short videos. You can submit videos of your training progress as you go and get feedback from dog experts.
The club is open to all 4-H youth and will focus initially on beginning obedience, but will expand to showmanship and agility as skills increase. For questions, contact Lisa Karr (lisa.karr@unl.edu). For more information and to sign up, go to: https://4h.unl.edu/virtual-dog-club