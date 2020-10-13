131.
That how many years the Craig Methodist Church was open. On Sept. 27, 2020, the final Sunday worship service of the Craig Methodist Church was held. The ceremony of de-consecration was a brief one, conducted by Rev. Chad Andlemyer, the Elkhorn Valley District Superintendent. A history of the church was given, as were prayers for the people by Rev. Gregg Gahan, pastor of the Craig-Alder Grove Parish.
The Craig Methodist Church was organized in a private residence in 1889 with the newly built church dedicated in 1890 with 26 charters members. Consulting a picture and text contained in “Craig; One Hundred Years 1867 to 1967,” the church had no basement, but had a steeple and belfry complete with bell. The basement was dug in the early teens and the steeple was removed in 1965. In 1979, the Craig Methodist joined a yoke with the Craig Presbyterian and Alder Grove Methodist Churches that lasted 41 years.
When the census data for Burt County was reviewed, the story isn’t just about one community and one church, rather its about a surge of people moving here between 1870 to 1900. What optimism must have been present to start a new church during that influx with the population increasing from 6,935 people in 1870 to 13,040 by 1900!
That’s close to a doubling of population in three decades. The next two decades showed declines of 2.4 percent and 1.3 percent, but the 1930 census showed a 4 percent uptick to the county’s peak population of 13,062. The current estimate is 6,488 or around half of county’s population high.
Maybe this story is not just of closure, but reflects the loyalty of parishioners to persevere so long with such a steep population drop.
While the Craig Methodist Church officially closed it doors at the end of September, the building reverts to care and ownership of the Methodist Conference. The present plans for the building are for the youth group, open to any county youth, to continue and meet in the building with the Great Plains Conference paying for utility services and insurance until the youth group can raise its own money.
The Craig Presbyterian Church and Alder Methodist will remained yoked and the Craig Food Bank will remain open by appointment to provide help to area residents. Christian Education will continue to be offered for children 3 years of age though adult every Sunday.
As the parishioners and guests left the last worship service, not even the COVID masks could hide their eyes. This quote was appropriate: “Sometimes memories sneak out my eyes and roll down my cheeks.”