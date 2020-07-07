ATTENTION: Anything and EVERYTHING coming to the fair
must be pre-entered by July 7th.
Each 4-H and FFA member should have received their own letter with details of how the county fair will be run this year along with their pre-entry forms. Every exhibit coming to the fair MUST be pre-entered this year by July 7, no exceptions or excuses. This includes all livestock & animals too. Be specific what you are entering and give a good, detailed description. We WILL NOT add any exhibits after July 7. If it’s NOT on your sheet it WILL NOT be entered in the fair.
Great pains are being taken to ensure a safe fair for everyone. In reality, it all comes down to what risk you are willing to take for yourself and your family and what responsibility you have to everyone else at any gathering. We want YOU to personally feel good about whatever level of participation you choose. If you are not comfortable exhibiting in person, opportunities will be given for virtual judging. Contact the Extension Office at 402-374-2929 to discuss options.
DISCLAIMER: Due to the ever changing Directed Health Measures the enclosed schedule is subject to change should additional restrictions be placed on county fairs and/or specific counties. The schedule would only change to be stricter. Guidelines set as of July 1 will be followed unless stricter guidelines are to be implemented. Please bring your own masks if possible as we are finding it difficult to purchase them at this time.
Bring your own chair in order to guarantee a place to sit.
At this time, bleachers are not planned to be used because of the challenges of social distancing with them. Pack your lawn or folding chairs, put your names on them in case they get left behind and that will be one way to lessen the sanitizing needed to keep you and everyone safe. It will be the same way with picnic tables etc.
4-H Bicycle Rodeo – Location Change!
Sign up now for the 4-H Bicycle Rodeo set for Thursday, July 9 at 6 p.m.! The bicycle event location has changed to the Burt County Fairgrounds – down the hill near the Ag Education Building & former carnival spot. We’ll be doing the figure 8 contest in the grass so prepare for that – and practice how to do it correctly! Call 374-2929 ASAP, but no later than noon on July 9 to sign up for the Bicycle Rodeo. Hope to see you on the Fairgrounds and bring your lawn chairs!
4-H King and Queen Ballot
4-H members should have received your 4-H King and Queen ballot. We have a small, but excellent group of royalty. The number at the top of the ballot signifies the number of votes that will be counted. Ballots are due July 10. You may call or email ballots to mloftis2@unl.edu if that’s easier!
4-H Kitchen
BIG CHANGES! Limited times, menu and work crew:
The Burt County 4-H Council will have the 4-H Kitchen open during limited hours at the fair this year. Kitchen Managers, Angie & Lee Smith have put a LOT of thought in how to make food available and hopefully keep everyone safe at the same time. They plan to work with a very
Small daily crew of 5 people as there isn’t room in the kitchen for more people to safely work this year. These individuals will be properly trained in the Directed Health Measures and will work all kitchen shifts.
• 4-H Families will NOT be asked to work a shift in the 4-H Kitchen this year.
(Don’t cheer too loud – we’ll need you next year when we have a full menu and kitchen service!)
If you’d like to make a donation to the 4-H Council, especially this year, it would be greatly appreciated as this is the only fundraiser the Burt County 4-H Council operates. If you’d like to volunteer, there will be plenty of help needed with trash duty at the top of the list as the carry out containers rapidly fill trash cans.
• The 4-H Kitchen will be taking orders and serving food – carry out only – from the north windows of the 4-H Kitchen. No inside service or seating. Social distancing will be necessary in the food line. 4-H Kitchen charge accounts will still be available as well as a new touchless credit card option. There will be a small additional fee per transaction when using this option in order to limit cash transactions.
4-H Kitchen Hours and Special Sandwiches of the Day:
Friday, July 17: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Beef Burger and 4-H Dog
Saturday, July 18: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. – Smoked Pork, by Scott Herbolsheimer
Sunday, July 19: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. – Grilled Hamburgers, by Dan Gramke
In addition, daily items will be available:
Breakfast: Groene rolls, pancakes, link sausages and coffee
Lunch & Supper: hot dogs, pizza (lunch only) chips, cookies, frozen fruit cups, and fresh fruit pies
Beverages: Bottled water, milk cartons, canned soda and lemonade
4-H Building Exhibit Hours
The 4-H Building will be open for viewing during limited hours and social distancing will be encouraged in the building. Open Hours will be:
Friday, July 17: 5- p.m.
Saturday, July 18: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Sunday, July 19: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Exhibits released by family group from 5- p.m.
We will need “Clover Cop” volunteers to sit outside building (Mary will provide shade) to keep items from being damaged or lost during these hours. You will NOT need to police people entering 4-H Building! Let me (Mary) know if you can volunteer! Thanks!