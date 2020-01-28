After more than 10 years serving in a leadership role with the Tekamah-Herman Alumni Association, president Leslee Brenneis is stepping down.
Due to other commitments she, along with the rest of the alumni board, is looking for a replacement chairperson or small group of individuals to organize the annual banquet to be held on May 23, 2020. The auditorium has been reserved and honored classes have been named. They are the T-H classes of 2020, 2010, 1995, 1970, and 1960.
The banquet, which entertains an average of 180 guests per year, brings alumni of all ages together for one celebratory weekend.
Any interested individual or small group wishing to take charge and continue this beautiful banquet tradition, should contact Brenneis at 402-870-1283, Leslie Warren at 402-870-0395 or any other T-H Alumni board member for more information.