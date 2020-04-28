Another popular event has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 134th Tekamah-Herman Alumni banquet has been postponed indefinitely.
Alumni Association president Leslee Brenneis said Thursday that current Directed Health Measures make City Auditorium unavailable until at least June 1.
“The number of people that can gather together in the month of May is still up in the air, and things are too uncertain,” Brenneis said. “We do not want to put anyone in danger. “
An alternate date has not been determined because so many other events like prom, graduations, summer sports, etc., also are unknown.
“I do know that if we have to wait until 2021, we will honor this year’s honored classes as well as next year’s,” Brenneis said.