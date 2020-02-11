After suffering a traumatic brain injury due to a horrible automobile accident, Graci Garcia wasn’t expected to have any type of mobility ever again.
That’s why there were few dry eyes when the tenacious teen walked into the Tekamah Volunteer Fire Department meeting room Feb. 3 and stood before the gathered firefighters.
In January of 2017, Garcia was in a single-vehicle accident. Tekamah’s rescue squad was first on the scene despite the raging snowstorm.
It wasn’t pretty.
Her vehicle had left the road, rolled and come to rest on its top. Garcia was trapped in the vehicle. Reportedly, the blood flow to her brain had been restricted.
After extraction, the severity of her injuries necessitated her transport from Blair to Omaha. She was in intensive care for several weeks. Multiple complications caused her family concern even after she left the ICU.
It was only by what could be called a miracle that she is still alive, much less able to walk. Most people who suffer that kind of brain injury are not able to do so.
Garcia spent the next couple of years in therapy learning to walk again, talk again and use simple motor skills the majority of people her age take for granted. Through it all she has been resilient and grateful.
She demonstrated that gratefulness when she visited the rescue crew and the other fire and rescue personnel at the Tekamah Fire Hall Feb 3. Her parents explained that she had wanted to do this for a long time, but due to physical constraints it hadn’t been practical.
After dining with the firefighters, Garcia walked to the front of the room and spoke to the gathering. She thanked them for saving her life and said she would be eternally obliged for their efforts on her part.
She presented the VFD members with a token of that appreciation—a small teddy bear garbed in firefighter attire. She also hugged each of the fellows that had been on duty during her rescue.
It was an emotional moment and no one was left untouched.