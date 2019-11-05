The American Cancer Society announced last week that Relay For Life of the Burt County Area is ranked as the top per capita event in Nebraska. The honor was achieved with a fundraising rate of $6.35 per person.
“We are very proud of our volunteers in the Burt County Area,” said Stephanie Stephenson, Relay For Life’s senior community manager. “Everyone worked extremely hard to make this Relay For Life event successful, and this award is proof that their work paid off.”
Relay For Life is a fun-filled event that mobilizes communities throughout the country to celebrate survivors, remember loved ones and empowers others to fight back against cancer.
Teams gather to participate in the largest fundraising walk in the nation.
“The funds raised through our Relay For Life events enable us to continue our investment in the fight against cancer by helping people stay well, helping people get well, by finding cures, and by fighting back,” Stephenson said. “Due to the generosity of the volunteers and donors, the money raised by Relay For Life goes to the American Cancer Society’s programs and services that are free to those affected by cancer.”
For more information on cancer, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or visit the Web site: cancer.org.