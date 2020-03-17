I-Help has selected Joan Andrew its Community Member of the Month for of February. This omnipresent volunteer is an involved member of the Tekamah-Herman community and can often be found at and around Tekamah-Herman Schools, inside Saint Patrick’s Church, or out and about delivering Meals on Wheels.
Mrs. Andrew, well-known among Tekamah’s students and graduates, retired six years ago from a 39-year career of teaching second grade at Tekamah-Herman Elementary. During her free time, she has supported the students with their athletics, academics and other activities throughout school and into their young adult lives.
Andrew has also been teaching religious education at St. Patrick’s Parish since 1979, when JoAnn Wragge —the children’s religious director at the time—asked her if she would like to start contributing to the city’s youth. Mrs. Andrew enjoys working with children as they learn, a passion she feeds with frequent breaks from her retired life to substitute teach at the school and instruct St. Patrick’s religious education program.
Now six years retired, she says her everyday activities vary; yet every Wednesday afternoon she can be found spending the evening with the youth of Tekamah’s Catholic Church. She also enjoys delivering Meals on Wheels and mentioned that the people she gets to deliver to are wonderful.
When asked what she enjoys most about the Tekamah-Herman community, Andrew answered, “People support clubs and organizations. The booster club, i-Help, THDCCC, PTO, churches, and others (are) great ways to get/stay involved in this community.”
Andrew appreciates people who donate their “time, talent, or treasure,” to the community, and she hopes that by sharing a little of each makes a difference in some way. She finds great joy in volunteering, and especially appreciates any “random, unseen acts of kindness,” she spots.
Andrew encourages everyone in the community to pursue random acts of kindness for the benefit of others.
Joan Andrew, thank you for all you do for the communities of Tekamah and Herman. We appreciate all you do!