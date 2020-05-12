When the Class of 2020 walked out of the doors of Tekamah-Herman High School and Oakland-Craig High School on March 15, little did they know they had experienced their last day as a high school student in those buildings.
On March 23, the districts sent out letters informing parents and students that the remainder of the school year had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation.
In essence, they were robbed of last day of school, said Tekamah-Herman teacher Jane Walford. They have had even more taken from them.
“There are several things that I will miss and have missed as a graduating senior of 2020,” said Tekamah-Herman senior Rayna Hladky. “The reality of the situation really hit me when I thought about my graduation speech.”
She said as an eighth grade student, she was assigned to write a letter from her junior high self to her future, graduating self by her teacher, Kathy Ray.
“In the letter, I stated that my goal was to speak at graduation, where I was sure to cry,” Hladky said. “But, I wanted to make the audience tear up and laugh too.”
That aspiration, to speak at the podium in front of her family and classmates, but also her town, pushed her to be the best student that she could possibly be, she said. She strove for straight A’s and joined many extracurricular activities so that she could not only speak at her graduation ceremony, but also “have the most amazing stories to tell the audience.”
Hladky said the cold reality has set in that she wouldn’t be able to give a speech at her own graduation. She wouldn’t be able to shake the hand of the superintendent who has watched her grow since she was adopted. She wouldn’t be able to share a hug with her classmates. All this made her realize that she has worked for four years towards a goal that isn’t certain.
“My last memory as a Tekamah-Herman student is not guaranteed,” Hladky said. “I did not have time to experience the nostalgia.”
Seniors have days on which it is customary to feel wistfulness and melancholy, she said. Days such as senior skip day, prom, cap and gown day, even “laptop return day.”
“I missed out on the opportunity to start missing what I have had for four years,” Hladky said. “That ‘scheduled nostalgia’ was suddenly ripped away as soon as the phone call came, and no one saw it coming.”
Looking back, she regrets not stopping in the hallways more, observing more and not taking advantage of moments. This has taught her that even though we work so hard to ensure that our futures are successful and meaningful, nothing is guaranteed, she said.
Other senior voices:
Maxwell Ward, Oakland-Craig
I think most seniors will agree that just being with classmates and talking to everyone is what we miss the most.
Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig
I really miss seeing friends and teachers in person. As I’ve gone through high school I have gotten closer with teachers, so I miss being able to chat with them. Looking back, I will probably regret not having a senior track season. Oakland-Craig has had a successful year so I was looking forward to finishing my senior year strong with track. I will also regret not having an honors convocation and athletic banquet.
You spend your first three years of high school attending these activities that are primarily for seniors. I was looking forward to it being my turn.
Mya Guzinski, Oakland-Craig
The three things I missed most are track, prom and graduation. I missed track mostly because I wanted to have another season to be on a team with my sister Syd.
I missed prom because I was looking forward to that with my classmates. I miss graduation because of the celebration piece of it. It would have been a time to see family and enjoy each other.
Alexandra Gonzalez, Oakland-Craig
The thing I missed most is going to Ali’s Flower Shop because every day I would learn something new there. Even though we still might have prom in July it won’t be the same as having it during the school year.
I also miss seeing my friends at their lockers and in my classes because it’s different seeing them in person.
Jack Smith, Oakland-Craig
This whole coronavirus ordeal has been really crazy. I will miss my last season of track the most. I am not the most athletic person out there, but it was fun hanging out with my friends and Mr. Selk is a great coach.
I will look back with regret because I’m missing out on saying goodbye to everyone at school. It is a very anticlimactic year and it’s just weird that I’m basically done, but it could always be worse.
Colton Thomsen, Oakland-Craig
I missed having a very good chance in winning state golf. We don’t even have an opportunity at it now. I missed knowing when my last day of high school was. That’s one of the most memorable moments and I don’t even remember my last day. I will miss the athletic banquet. Being a senior speaker has always been a goal of mine.
We will all miss just a normal graduation with the parties and the ceremony.
Trinity Seery, Oakland-Craig
Most people will talk about missing out on track or prom; and while I did buy a prom dress, prom was not the night I was most looking forward to this year.
The night I wish I could get back is my school’s music award night I have been looking forward to this night since I was a freshman. It was supposed to be one of the best memories I made as a senior.
I have waited for this night so long – and while the awards will still be given out, it is not the same as being in the gym waiting for your name to be called.
To paraphrase Pink Floyd: The memories of a person in their old age are the deeds of a person in their prime.
Did COVID-19 rob seniors of the chance to build traditional memories? Yes – but it also created novel and extraordinary ones as well, Hladky said.
“Only the class of 2020 can say that we experienced it,” she said.