In the warm weather this year, Craig has seen some flat improvements. What is that you may wonder?
Main Street has been patched in four areas. Now, don’t go crazy just cause the main street ‘speed bumps’ have been fixed, as there are still a few holes left.
While enjoying the smoother ride, users of this byway should hope the Village Board is able to get the CDBG grant for concrete improvements in 2022.
The second flat improvement is at the edge of town where a culvert was replaced and the west shoulder of the A-11 spur rebuilt. Foundations are under appreciated, but vital.
Just south of the Craig Fire Hall, cement has been laid for parking just like folks have in the big city. Additionally, a new sidewalk has been poured in front of the post office, complete with ADA-compliant ramp.
Flat improvements. Important. Helping people and vehicles stay safe.