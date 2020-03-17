I pressed the small black button and waited. Numbers flashed on the small readout and finally settled at 54.4. Yea!
Above the 50-degree planting recommendation. That’s what my device from my kitchen gadget drawer read when probed in one garden planter. (Gotta love instant read thermometers.) Now, calling old hog and small cattle waterers planters may be a stretch. But the rusty carcasses, filled with compost and dirt do several things. They warm up early in the spring, so are ideal for the lettuce, spinach and radishes. I probably should also plant kale. Even have the seed. But….
My tank farm has advantages. Bunnies are deterred. The bending required for weeding, thinning and harvesting is significantly reduced. I have planned the layout so even from a wheelchair, gardening can be accomplished. (Talk about aging in place!)
When I shared with a friend I was already planting in my tanks, she said, “We could still get some snow.”
My response was, “I know, but I have only risked about one dollar of seed. I have gotten that much enjoyment in just being out and working in my garden.”
After two and a half months of being gone from Nebraska, being back in my garden gives me a peace that is indescribable. Yeah, traveling is good, but even better is being back in one’s own home.
Now, a couple of my tanks are due to be replaced. I’m looking to buy replacements. Any offers?
Love returning to Craig.